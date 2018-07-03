Why Miranda Lambert Didn't Do Interviews for Her Latest Album: 'I'd Already Been Through Hell'

Miranda Lambert had a good reason for not doing any interviews before she released her latest album — she didn’t want to “rehash” the heartbreak that inspired it.



The Weight of These Wings was written while Lambert was going through a very public divorce from fellow country singer Blake Shelton in 2015.

“I came into [manager] Marion [Kraft’s] office and said, ‘I’m not speaking to anyone until they hear this record,'” Lambert, 34, told music journalist Holly Gleason in an interview with HITS Daily Double.

“I thought that was fair,” Lambert continued, explaining that she thought the songs spoke for themselves.

From “Vice” to “Tin Man,” “all the sad moments were there, all the truths were right in those songs. All you had to do was listen. I didn’t need to say anything,” she remarked.

Miranda Lambert Jim Wright

The singer also revealed that she wasn’t eager about the prospect of discussing the painful memories that inspired the album over and over again.

“It was going to be hell, and I’d already been through hell,” she explained. “It was hell putting it on paper, putting my words on paper. So I didn’t want to rehash. I’d finally gotten to a place where I wasn’t sad anymore.”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Is ‘Honest About Being Flawed’: ‘I Get My Heart Broken’ and ‘I Break Hearts’

Lambert went on to say that anything she would have told interviewers “would’ve been taken out of context.”

“It would’ve set up some expectation that couldn’t be met,” she added. “I was very publicly going through this thing, and there wasn’t an explanation to be given.”

Miranda Lambert Donn Jones/CMA

RELATED: Blake Shelton Seemingly Calls Out Ex-Wife Miranda Lambert Amid Reports She’s Dating Evan Felker

Then, when the album came out and she was finally ready to do an interview, she was immediately asked about Shelton’s relationship with Gwen Stefani.

“I got on the phone for the first interview. First question was, ‘How do you feel about Gwen?’ I hung up. I told Marion, I just can’t do this,” she said. “What was in the music was real, and I wanted people to get it from that. Take from it what they would. Then if I needed to talk, I would. But I haven’t really. Until now.”

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Lambert Talks Record Breaking ACM Wins: ‘I Just Always Try to Live in the Moment’

During the first part of the interview, Lambert also opened up about how she’s not afraid to put everything, good and bad, into her music.

“I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed. That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts,” Lambert, who has been dating new boyfriend Evan Felker amid rumors that their friendship turned romantic after he suddenly filed for divorce from his wife, shared of her personal experiences.

“I can’t do or be that anymore, or it’ll drive me crazy. I won’t be good anymore. I felt, maybe, a different kind of fear than any other record. It was really my life’s work and my life’s story. But there was also relief, I was thankful to let the music do what the music does — and to allow myself that,” she continued.