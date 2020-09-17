"I definitely have used music to bring me comfort and joy throughout quarantine," Miranda Lambert told PeopleTV

Miranda Lambert Says Music Has Brought Her 'Joy and Comfort' During COVID-19 Pandemic

Miranda Lambert found solace in music while isolating during the ongoing novel coronavirus.

While speaking to Jeremy Parsons for PeopleTV's Red Carpet Live: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards preshow, the country singer opened up about music got her through the hardships of the past months.

"I definitely have used music to bring me comfort and joy throughout quarantine and all the things going on in the world," Lambert, 36, shared.

"I didn't start writing for a long time," she added, "but I did listen to a ton of new music. It just shows you that people need that to comfort them and feel united even though we're not together, we can listen to the same records and talk about it as kind of feels like we listen together."

Lambert said that she's recently been listening to Caylee Hammack's new album If It Wasn't You, as well as her "good friend" Waylon Payne's new album, Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me.

"Those are my two for now, and I always visit some old Ashley Monroe too — gotta do it," she added.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lambert has been quarantining with husband Brendan McLoughlin, whom she wed in secret in January 2019, at their Nashville farm

In March, the star shared an update on how she and her husband were holding up.

"For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home," she said. "Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof."

During Wednesday night's ACM Awards, Lambert will perform "Bluebird" alongside songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick. The song is her second radio single from her seventh studio album Wildcard.

The 55th iteration of the show will be held in Nashville, Tennessee and will be hosted by Keith Urban. The event was originally planned to take place on April 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.