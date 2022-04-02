Miranda Lambert is nominated for two awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards — best country duo/group performance with Elle King and best country album with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

Miranda Lambert Will Not Be Attending the 2022 Grammys: 'I'm Slammed This Month'

Miranda Lambert won't be among the slew of stars attending this year's annual Grammy Awards.

The country singer, 38, revealed to ABC News that she will be missing the music awards show due to commitments linked to her new album and upcoming tour.

"I'm not getting to go again," Lambert said while explaining that this Sunday's show comes as she is preparing to co-headline the Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town and while she is working on her upcoming album, Palomino.

"I'm slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything," she claimed. Lambert also skipped last month's 2022 ACM Awards despite winning entertainer of the year because she was working in the U.K.

Reps for Lambert did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lambert is nominated in two categories at this year's Grammys — best country duo/group performance for her song "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Elle King, as well as best country album for "The Marfa Tapes" with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram.

The "Bluebird" singer told ABC News she had "FOMO" over missing the awards, saying, "We were on a group text this morning," However, both Randall and Ingram will be in attendance "representing the home team," Lambert added.

Despite her absence at this year's show, Lambert said her previous Grammys experiences are cherished memories (she has three Grammys from 21 nominations).

"I got to play on the Grammys last year, and I got to take one home, and I was just so thankful," she told ABC News. "I'm grateful for what I already have."

Lambert's new album, Palomino, is set to drop April 29. She first teased the upcoming release last month, saying, "The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career."

She added that Palomino was created on her farm in Tennessee in 2020 with collaborators Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. The 15-track album will feature a cover of Mick Jagger's "Wandering Spirit" and a collaboration with the B-52s on "Music City Queen."

Upon releasing her new album, the country star will then kick off her Las Vegas residency in September. Titled Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, the 24-date residency will be held at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"When you've been touring as long as I have, there's something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas," Lambert said in a March press release.

She added, "I've had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines — and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa — so this opportunity allows me to lean a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room."