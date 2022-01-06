Miranda Lambert Shows 'Raw and Intimate Journey' in The Marfa Tapes Documentary: Watch the Trailer

The country star teams up with musicians Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to take fans behind the scenes of making their Grammy-nominated album in the new Paramount+ documentary, streaming on Jan. 20

Miranda Lambert is pulling back the curtain on her music-making process.

The country star tells viewers that she is taking them on a "raw and intimate journey" in the trailer for her new Paramount+ documentary The Marfa Tapes, out on Jan. 20.

Lambert, 38, brought cameras along as she worked with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall to create the Grammy-nominated album The Marfa Tapes.

"I just feel you can let your guard down out here a little bit," she explained in the trailer of making the album in scenic Marfa, Texas. "I think you are free to be you."

"It's scary, it's risky, it's very, very memorable. To do have any fixes, to not have any production, to just let the wind blow and the birds and the cows and kinda let it be," she added.

The documentary will feature live performances and candid interviews from the five-day recording session in November 2020 according to a press release from Paramount+.

"Barely a dot on the map, Marfa is an eccentric outpost in the midst of a vast expanse of nothingness, the perfect place to lose—or find—yourself. For Lambert, Randall and Ingram, it's both," the streaming platform said in the statement. "For more than half a decade, the desolate location has become a songwriting haven for the trio, yielding both massive hits and profound personal growth."

The Marfa Tapes — which is nominated for Best Country Album — was released on May 7 and allows fans to experience an auditory peek of the small Texas town for which it is named.

"There is a comfort the three of us have from working together since we took our first trip to Marfa in 2015. I think each of us brings a different perspective and strength to songwriting so that we really complement one another. In the end we get some great songs out of it," Lambert told the Recording Academy in June.

Lambert previously shared the importance of creating music in a place where she can connect with nature.

"Every time I need an escape, I go to Marfa, TX. @JackIngram, and @jonrandallmusic come. We recharge. We get inspired by its beauty. We write songs," she wrote on Instagram when she announced the album. "Tin Man was the 1st one we shared with you. Tequila Does was the 2nd. In between, we've written 13 more. And it's about time to start sharing them with y'all."