Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Are 'Way Too Pretty for Prison' — Hear the New Song

Country superstars Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris have joined forces for the new single “Way Too Pretty For Prison,” a wry track about how the pair would love to help get rid of a cheating boyfriend, but the idea of doing “hard time” just doesn’t make it worth it.

The funny lyrics include the singers lamenting about how the jail jumpsuits wash them out, how there’s no Chardonnay and the struggles that would come with sharing a sink with 15 other women.

“He cheated, he’s a villain/And you know I’d help you kill him/But we’re way too pretty for prison/Hard time ain’t our kind of livin,’” the women sing.

“Karen Fairchild and I were having a wine night to talk about The Bandwagon Tour, and I always tell my friends, ‘Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re way too pretty for prison,’” Lambert said of the inspiration behind the song. “She got a ride home at the end of the night, and the next day I had a write with The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose). I was telling them about our night, and that conversation, and they said, ‘Well that’s what we’re writing today.’ I’m so glad Maren joined me on singing this song. She sang her ass off and it was so fun to have her in the studio.”

Lambert, 35, and Morris, 29, have teased the collaboration for months and now, Morris is set to join her fellow country crooner for a series of tour dates on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, with their first joint show beginning on Oct. 3 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Just before dropping the new song, Lambert headed to her native Texas with husband Brendan McLoughlin to celebrate both her mother’s 60th birthday and her parents’ 40th wedding anniversary.

“Celebrated mama turning 60 and our parents 40th anniversary Texas style!” she wrote in an Instagram post she shared on Sunday. “Cheers Rick and Bev Lambert #boobsandtubes #gruene #texmex #allmyrowdyfriends #hubbysfirstfloat.”

The singer included a series of photos that showed her wearing a red and white checkered bathing suit and holding onto an inner tube as McLoughlin, 28, whom she married in January, wrapped an arm around her.

The singer also included a sweet shot of her parents, plus another snap that featured her husband embracing her while at what appeared to be a family meal.

The couple have been splitting their time between New York City and Nashville since tying the knot, with Lambert recently telling Extra that they have “the best of both worlds.”

“We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget [McLoughlin’s 8-month-old son from a previous relationship], then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life,” she told the outlet. “I’m enjoying the balance.”

McLoughlin, an officer with the New York Police Department, is currently on a leave of absence from his job, a representative with the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information previously told PEOPLE.

His decision to take some time away from the NYPD comes just before Lambert is set to kick off her tour in September.

“Way Too Pretty Pretty For Prison” will appear on Lambert’s upcoming album Wildcard, which hits shelves on Nov. 1.