Miranda Lambert Makes Hay with 'Shirtless Farm Husband' Brendan McLoughlin: 'You're Welcome'

"Wow i can watch that dude throw hay bales all dayyyyy," commented one fan, referring to the country star's husband

Miranda Lambert has the perfect, shirtless "Bad Boy" to help her on her farm — and she shared a video of him in action!

The "Bluebird" singer, 36, posted several photos and videos of herself and her husband Brendan McLoughlin making hay and loading bales on her big, pink tractor. (Well, her trailer was pink. The tractor itself was green.)

"Make hay while the sun shines y'all!" she captioned the slideshow, adding hashtags such as #shirtlessfarmhusband, #yourewelcome and #hayday on her post.

The country star also thanked two people for "gettin the pony's [sic] fed for the winter."

In one particularly thirsty video, Lambert's husband grabs and loads a large bale of hay onto her pink trailer.

"Wow i can watch that dude throw hay bales all dayyyyy," commented one fan to which Lambert replied, "me too girl me too."

Another commenter asked, "How'd you get ANY hay loaded with 'that' around??" referring to Lambert's husband.

"I mostly didn't 😂," the country singer replied.

"Make hay & then hopefully soon make a _ _ _ _," commented another fan, suggesting that Lambert have a baby.

"Bale? 😂😂😂," replied Lambert.

Some fellow country stars shared sweet messages for the couple as well.

"Love this..and you have the best smile," wrote Sunny Sweeney.

"This makes me so happy. I can smell the hay thru Instagram," commented Caylee Hammack.

"😍," added Tanya Tucker.

In August, Lambert told PEOPLE that she had been taking a break from writing and "spending a lot of time outside with my family and animals on the farm."

"[It] has become our home away from home," she said then. "I've been touring for 18 years and have been all over, but have rarely spent real time in those places. So that is what we've been doing! One of my favorite parts of 'glamping' is cooking with Brendan over a campfire with our cast iron pans. It is delicious!"

And in July, the country singer talked about spending time indoors with her husband (whom she secretly married in January 2019) amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we're good, you know? It's a good test," she told New York's Country 94.7.

"For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home," she said in March. "Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof."

McLouglin is a former officer with NYPD. He retired from the police department and joined Lambert's security team.