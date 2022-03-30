Miranda Lambert Launches Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Really Excited About This!'

The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.

"When you've been touring as long as I have, there's something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas," Lambert said in a statement. "I've had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines — and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa — so this opportunity allows me to lean a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room."