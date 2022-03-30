Miranda Lambert Launches Las Vegas Residency: 'I'm Really Excited About This!'
Viva Las Vegas!
Miranda Lambert is headed to Sin City this fall for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo, a 24-date residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
The "Strange" singer, 38, will kick things off on Sept. 23 with a show that will "give fans an up close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of the numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts" from her catalog, according to a press release.
"When you've been touring as long as I have, there's something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas," Lambert said in a statement. "I've had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines — and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa — so this opportunity allows me to lean a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room."
She added: "I think everyone will like what we've dreamed up. I'm really excited about this!"
Lambert, who was recently crowned entertainer of the year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, will release her new album Palomino on April 29.
The 15-track record includes a cover of Mick Jagger's "Wandering Spirit," as well as a collaboration with the B-52s called "Music City Queen." The lyrical content will explore "the world and the people in it, seeking beauty and adventure all around," according to a press release.
She'll also kick off a co-headlining tour with Little Big Town in May.
Tickets for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo will go on sale to the public on April 7 at 10 a.m. PT here.
The residency dates are below.
September 2022: 23, 24, 28, 30
October 2022: 1, 5, 7, 8
November 2022: 26, 27, 30
December 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11
March 2023: 24, 25, 30
April 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9