Miranda Lambert Is 'Bringing the Party Back' with the Bandwagon Tour Part 2
Lambert kicked off part two of the Bandwagon Tour — which she's co-headlining with Little Big Town — in Houston, Texas, over the weekend
Bringing It Back
"This is The Bandwagon Tour Part 2! We had so much fun on The Bandwagon Tour in 2018, we wanted to bring the party back."
Beginning with a Bang
The Bandwagon Tour kicked off with this sold-out night in Houston, Texas this past weekend before also making stops in Dallas and Rogers, Arkansas.
Taking a Moment
"Hanging with my band before the show. We always huddle up right before we go on stage."
Family Ties
"My brother Luke and his husband Marc joined [my husband] Brendan and me backstage before my hometown show in Dallas. Luke is the one who originally suggested "Y'All Means All" when I was looking for inspiration for the Queer Eye song last year!"
Honoring the Late Country Legend
"We also took a moment in Dallas to pay tribute to the legendary Naomi Judd. I'm thankful I got to spend a little time with her at the CMT Awards recently. She was a true icon and will be so very missed."
Jamming Out
Lambert's setlist every night includes 20+ songs, including her biggest hits plus brand new music off her latest album, Palomino, which just became the highest-debuting country album of 2022.
The Party Is Coming Near You
The Bandwagon Tour continues with stops across the U.S. through June.
Deep Chats
"We also have The Cadillac Three out on the road with us this year. I told Jaren Johnston that we look like we're solving all the world's problems in this picture!"
Love from the Audience
"There's been so much energy in the crowds each night on this tour. It's been cool to see people singing to the brand new songs, too!"
A Night of Classics
"Every night on The Bandwagon Tour, I get to do an encore with Little Big Town. We do my songs, their songs, and a few of our favorite covers."
Just Getting Started
"Y'all come get on The Bandwagon with us and let's have some fun together!"
