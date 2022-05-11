Miranda Lambert Is 'Bringing the Party Back' with the Bandwagon Tour Part 2

Lambert kicked off part two of the Bandwagon Tour — which she's co-headlining with Little Big Town — in Houston, Texas, over the weekend

By Miranda Lambert May 11, 2022 03:25 PM

Bringing It Back

Credit: Evan DeStefano

"This is The Bandwagon Tour Part 2! We had so much fun on The Bandwagon Tour in 2018, we wanted to bring the party back."

Beginning with a Bang

Credit: Evan DeStefano

The Bandwagon Tour kicked off with this sold-out night in Houston, Texas this past weekend before also making stops in Dallas and Rogers, Arkansas. 

Taking a Moment

Credit: Evan DeStefano

"Hanging with my band before the show. We always huddle up right before we go on stage."

Family Ties

Credit: Evan DeStefano

"My brother Luke and his husband Marc joined [my husband] Brendan and me backstage before my hometown show in Dallas. Luke is the one who originally suggested "Y'All Means All" when I was looking for inspiration for the Queer Eye song last year!"

Honoring the Late Country Legend

Credit: Evan DeStefano

"We also took a moment in Dallas to pay tribute to the legendary Naomi Judd. I'm thankful I got to spend a little time with her at the CMT Awards recently. She was a true icon and will be so very missed."

Jamming Out

Credit: Evan DeStefano

Lambert's setlist every night includes 20+ songs, including her biggest hits plus brand new music off her latest album, Palomino, which just became the highest-debuting country album of 2022.

The Party Is Coming Near You

Credit: Evan DeStefano

The Bandwagon Tour continues with stops across the U.S. through June.

Deep Chats

Credit: Evan DeStefano

"We also have The Cadillac Three out on the road with us this year. I told Jaren Johnston that we look like we're solving all the world's problems in this picture!"

Love from the Audience

Credit: Evan DeStefano

"There's been so much energy in the crowds each night on this tour. It's been cool to see people singing to the brand new songs, too!"

A Night of Classics

Credit: Evan DeStefano

"Every night on The Bandwagon Tour, I get to do an encore with Little Big Town. We do my songs, their songs, and a few of our favorite covers."

Just Getting Started

Credit: Evan DeStefano

"Y'all come get on The Bandwagon with us and let's have some fun together!"

