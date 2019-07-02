Miranda Lambert Jokes She Shouldn't Take Time Off Because 'I Get Married and Do Weird S—'

Miranda Lambert is back to work after a whirlwind romance and marriage!

Over the weekend, the country star, 35, opened up to Chicago radio station US99 about her recent hiatus, quipping it was the last break her team will let her take.

“They’re not going to let me have eight months off ever again because I get married and do weird s—,” Lambert joked of her respite.

Indeed, in February, the “Vice” singer exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she had secretly married 28-year-old Brendan McLoughlin, the Staten Island native and NYPD officer whom she met last November.

“I had the longest break I’ve ever had in 17 years,” Lambert added.

And the Nashville mainstay has made the most of her time out of the spotlight, focusing on her new blended family (McLoughling has an 8-month-old son from a previous relationship) as they split time between Nashville and New York City.

“We have the best of both worlds,” Lambert told Extra in June. “We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Lambert — a longtime animal rescue advocate — has plenty of pets on the farm and is enjoying her new role as a stepmom.

“I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey,” she added in the Extra interview. “My stepson is amazing. … [Brendan’s] a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full. I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.’”

On June 22, Lambert made her return to the stage at Chicago’s Country LakeShake festival, where she performed for the first time in nearly a year.

Soon, she will embark on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, which features an all-female slate of opening acts and special guests, including: Maren Morris, Elle King, Lambert’s own trio the Pistol Annies (with pals Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley), Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

In the mean time, though, Lambert is enjoying the dog days of summer with her husband. Over the weekend, the singer shared a rare photo with McLoughlin on Instagram, captioning the smiley post: “NYPDA.”