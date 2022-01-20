Miranda Lambert Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her New 'If I Was a Cowboy' Video (with Husband Brendan!)
The country star offers PEOPLE an intimate peek at the filming of her latest video
Anytime I get to ride a horse for a video shoot, it's a good day.
Started the day off with glam and wearing my comfy Idyllwind clothes!
Here's a look at the wardrobe for everyone on the shoot! I loved the old Western style.
Two of my cowboy co-stars! My husband Brendan and our friend Dustin.
Focus mode.
We filmed in a small town called Boerne, Texas.
Here's what the director and my team sees while we're filming.
Always have to have a sparkle in my wardrobe.
Near the end of the day. The shoot took about nine hours to film and it was fun to end it with a campfire.
The grand entrance...
My longtime collaborator and friend Trey Fanjoy directed this video. I loved her vision for it and that we got to do something a little different for this video.
