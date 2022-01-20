Miranda Lambert Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes of Her New 'If I Was a Cowboy' Video (with Husband Brendan!)

The country star offers PEOPLE an intimate peek at the filming of her latest video

By Miranda Lambert January 20, 2022 12:33 PM

1 of 11

Credit: Acacia Evans

Anytime I get to ride a horse for a video shoot, it's a good day.

2 of 11

Credit: Acacia Evans

Started the day off with glam and wearing my comfy Idyllwind clothes!

3 of 11

Credit: marion kraft

Here's a look at the wardrobe for everyone on the shoot! I loved the old Western style.

4 of 11

Credit: marion kraft

Two of my cowboy co-stars! My husband Brendan and our friend Dustin. 

5 of 11

Credit: marion kraft

Focus mode.

6 of 11

Credit: acacia evans

We filmed in a small town called Boerne, Texas.

7 of 11

Credit: marion kraft

Here's what the director and my team sees while we're filming.

8 of 11

Credit: acacia evans

Always have to have a sparkle in my wardrobe.

9 of 11

Credit: acacia evans

Near the end of the day. The shoot took about nine hours to film and it was fun to end it with a campfire.

10 of 11

Credit: acacia evans

The grand entrance...

11 of 11

Credit: acacia evans

My longtime collaborator and friend Trey Fanjoy directed this video. I loved her vision for it and that we got to do something a little different for this video. 

    • By Miranda Lambert
