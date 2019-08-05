Is it getting hot in here, or is it just Miranda Lambert‘s husband frying up some buttermilk chicken in a tank top? The answer: both!

Months after tying the knot with the country superstar, NYPD cop Brendan McLoughlin seems to be embracing the Nashville lifestyle. On Sunday, Lambert, 35, posted a video of McLoughlin trying his hand at cooking some stick-to-your-ribs southern cuisine on a down home iron skillet. The clip also stars his omnipresent muscles, which undoubtedly come in handy when flipping massive chicken drumsticks.

“I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs,“ she captioned the sizzling clip on Instagram, which also includes a boomerang of Lambert herself showing off her husband’s handiwork. The lines are lyrics from her song “Locomotive,” which she performed live at the 2019 CMA Fest telecast that aired on Sunday.

“FYI The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine! #southern #Texan,” she continued.

In July, PEOPLE confirmed that McLoughlin, a 28-year-old Staten Island native, has taken a leave of absence from the New York Police Department.

“Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence,” a representative with the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information told PEOPLE.

Though the NYPD could not discuss specifics of McLoughlin’s situation, officers can take leaves for various reasons, many of which are personal in nature.

His leave of absence comes just two months before Lambert is expected to kick off her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in September. It is currently unclear if McLoughlin plans to tag along.

The couple first met in New York in November when Lambert and her band, the Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America. At the time, McLoughlin was assigned to the South Midtown Precinct, which includes Times Square, where the morning show is filmed.

The pair secretly wed in January and since then have been splitting their time between New York City and Nashville.

“We have the best of both worlds,” Lambert told Extra recently of their blended lives. “We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget [McLoughin’s 8-month-old son from a previous relationship], then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Last month Lambert joked that McLoughlin was perfect “house husband” material in a saucy video that showed him doing laundry shirtless.

“Come on, really?” he groaned in the clip as he realized Lambert was videotaping him, but not before the musician zoomed in on his six-pack.