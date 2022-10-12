Miranda Lambert's husband can add chef to his résumé!

On Tuesday, the "Actin' Up" singer, 38, enjoyed a home-cooked meal courtesy of her husband Brendan McLoughlin, 30, after she wrapped the first couple of weeks of her Las Vegas residency.

Lambert proudly posted an Instagram reel that showed off their Italian cuisine, which they also fed to their pups in an adorable portion of the clip.

The footage, which was set to Dean Martin's "That's Amore," ended with a selfie of the couple holding glasses of wine before digging in.

"We made it back from Vegas feeling both fulfilled and tuckered out from being gone a month," she captioned the post. "Ain't no welcome home like some homemade happiness by @brendanjmcloughlin . 💙#luckylady."

The three-time Grammy winner added, "Also I just deleted my post to try to make a reels! I think I did it. Tying to keep up! 😎 (mutts eating pasta should be a thing… lady and the tramp movie! anyone? )."

In his own Instagram video, McLoughlin showed off the finished product with Frank Sinatra's "Fly Me to the Moon" playing over the footage.

Lambert is no stranger to boasting about McLoughlin on social media, and she isn't afraid to post snaps where the retired NYPD officer's abs are on full display.

"I tell him, 'If you got blessed with all of that, then don't rob the world. I'm a songwriter, so I put out music. You look like that, so you should have your photo taken!' " Lambert told PEOPLE of her husband in June.

Lambert and McLoughlin wed in 2019 after a whirlwind, three-month romance. And their life together has grounded the Grammy winner.

"I take myself way too seriously, and I think I've really calmed down, getting out of my head and stuff, because he's so full of joy," Lambert said of McLoughlin, adding that her favorite thing about her partner is "his smile. It's one of those contagious ones."

With McLoughlin, Lambert has found the stability she's long craved — and that may have felt out of reach during the tumultuous years following her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton, as her subsequent romances drew criticism on social media and made her a tabloid target.

Today, the pair — who split time between her Nashville-area farm (which their six horses, five dogs, two cats, two goats, two miniature horses and a handful of chickens also call home) and New York, where McLoughlin has a 3-year-old son from a past relationship — are happier than ever.

"I want to be open about how happy we are," said Lambert. "I just don't give two s---s about people's opinion of me, my marriage, my music or anything else. I just care that I'm being me. He jumped right into this lifestyle — there's a learning curve taking a New Yorker straight to the woods — but it was a big laugh. It's nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."