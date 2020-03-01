Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Retires from NYPD After Taking Leave of Absence

Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin has retired from the New York Police Department, PEOPLE confirms.

“His current duty status is retired,” an NYPD DCPI spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement.

McLoughlin, who had previously taken a leave of absence from the force, retired in February, according to Fox News, which was the first to report on the news.

The outlet also reported that while joining the country superstar, 36, on the road, McLoughlin, 28, has also been helping out with security during her Wildcard tour meet and greets.

McLoughlin previously joined Lambert on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour this past fall.

Lambert and her husband first met in November 2018, while the singer performed on Good Morning America to promote new music with her band, the Pistol Annies.

Just three months after meeting, Lambert revealed they had secretly tied the knot on January 26, 2019.

As for why the pair decided to keep their happy day under wraps for a while, Lambert previously told PEOPLE that the decision was a no-brainer.

“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” Lambert says of her previous marriage to Blake Shelton. “I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

Praising her husband, Lambert went on to share how nice it is that McLoughlin shares her love of travel.

“My husband is very open and happy to travel and could be ready to go anywhere in 15 minutes,” said Lambert. “I love that. Kind of met a kindred spirit there.”

Image zoom Brendan Mcloughlin and Miranda Lambert John Shearer/WireImage

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

“1 year ❤️. I’m so happy to walk through this life with you,” Lambert wrote in a touching social media tribute, which she shared alongside a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand on their wedding day.

“Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you,” she added.