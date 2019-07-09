The Cutest Photos of Miranda Lambert and New Husband Brendan McLoughlin

The country star announced her surprise marriage news around Valentine's Day
By Kate Hogan
July 09, 2019 02:55 PM

1 of 11

MEGA

The couple got goofy for photographers while out in New York City on July 8.

2 of 11

Miranda Lambert/Instagram

“Happy Pride Y’all!” Lambert, with her husband and brother, wrote of her shot from the June 30 parade in N.Y.C.

3 of 11

Miranda Lambert Instagram

The country girl showed she’s gone city in a sweet June Instagram post she captioned “NYPDA.”

4 of 11

BACKGRID

The lovebirds were completely in step in N.Y.C. during an early June shopping trip.

5 of 11

BrosNYC/BACKGRID

Lambert and McLoughlin were in on their own private joke in New York City in April.

6 of 11

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty

McLoughlin dutifully accompanied his wife to the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in April, where she performed.

7 of 11

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

And on the red carpet at the ACM Awards, he only had eyes for her.

8 of 11

Courtesy Miranda Lambert

They’re married! Lambert surprised fans in February when she announced she and McLoughlin, a New York City police officer, had wed not long before Valentine’s Day.

9 of 11

Courtesy Miranda Lambert

In photos shared with PEOPLE and on Instagram, the bride and groom beamed.

10 of 11

Courtesy Miranda Lambert

“My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me,” she wrote alongside the sweet photos from their happy day, adding a red heart emoji and the sweet hashtag “theone.”

