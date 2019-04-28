Big Apple Bonding! Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Spotted Strolling in N.Y.C.

This country girl is going city for the weekend!

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin were spotted strolling Saturday in New York City’s Soho neighborhood.

The newlyweds looked comfortable and casual in baseball caps and sweats as they kept a low-profile while perusing various street vendors.

The Nashville-based country star, 35, and NYPD police officer, 27, split their time between Tennessee and the Big Apple, where McLoughlin’s work is based.

In February, the “Tin Man” singer revealed the couple had secretly tied the knot this winter following a whirlwind romance after meeting in November. Lambert revealed the union over Valentine’s Day weekend.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert wrote on Instagram on Feb. 16. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone”

The couple recently made their red carpet debut earlier this month at the ACM Awards — Lambert looked stunning in a form-fitting lime green gown, while McLoughlin wore a classic tailored black suit and tie.

During their weekend in Vegas, the pair also checked out Aerosmith’s residency show.

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton, but the two divorced in 2015. She went on to date musician Anderson East and Turnpike Troubadours lead singer Evan Felker, whom she split from last August before meeting McLoughlin, who welcomed a son in early November.

The Grammy winner recently announced that she will be hitting the road this summer along with some famous friends.

The “Vice” singer revealed that she will kick off a reboot of her 2010 Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour this fall along with Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Ashley McBryde.

“The #RoadsideBarsandPinkGuitars tour is back!” I’m so excited and honored to be on a tour with some of my favorite artists who each inspire me in a different way,” she said in a statement.