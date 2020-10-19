Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Joins Instagram, Shares Rare Photos from Married Life

McLoughlin also shared a cute video of him and Lambert getting "serious" on set of her upcoming "Settling Down" music video

Miranda Lambert is giving her husband Brendan McLoughlin a warm Instagram welcome.

On Monday, the country star, 36, shared a sneak peek on Instagram at the upcoming music video for her 2019 track "Settling Down."

"Serious faces on the set of the “Settling Down” music video with @brendanjmcloughlin," she captioned the clip, which shows the couple getting silly on set. "Video premieres Wednesday at 6pm ET! Head to settlingdownvideo.com to see a trailer 🎥."

McLoughlin — who joined the social media platform on Friday with a photo of himself riding a horse — shared the same video snippet to his own Instagram.

The former New York City police officer quipped, "#CityGoesCountry," in his first photo caption.

In a second Instagram post, he wrote: "Married a Texan and I got to meet a longhorn. #cowsofinstagram."

On Sunday, McLoughlin — who turned 29 last Wednesday — shared another photo of the newlyweds wearing matching blue and pink outfits. "You're cute," Lambert wrote in her husband's comments.

The Texas native marked McLoughlin's birthday last week with a sweet post featuring a carousel of the happy moments they've shared since they secretly tied the knot on a farm just outside of Nashville in January 2019.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet husband," she wrote. "The man I love so much with the most contagious smile. Brendan you are a light. ❤️ (and I love your obsession with cows🐄) #nyc #dreamboat."

In August, Lambert told PEOPLE that she had been taking a break from songwriting and "spending a lot of time outside with my family and animals on the farm."