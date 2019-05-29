Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are ‘Happy and Together’ Despite Split Rumors: Rep

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are still going strong.

In light of a tabloid story claiming otherwise, a rep for the country star tells PEOPLE the “Tin Man” singer has no intention of calling it quits on her four-month marriage.

“[The report] is completely made up. Not one iota is true,” her rep says. “They are happy and together!”

Gossip Cop was the first to report the denial.

Lambert, 35, married NYPD officer McLoughlin, 27, in a secret ceremony in January, only making her happy news public a month later.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote on Instagram Feb. 16. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. Me. #theone.”

Image zoom Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin Courtesy Miranda Lambert

They later made their red carpet debut at the 2019 ACM Awards in April.

The couple met in New York in November when Lambert and her band, the Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America. McLoughlin was assigned to the South Midtown Precinct, which includes Times Square, where the morning show is filmed.

Image zoom John Shearer/WireImage

The Nashville-based singer and her husband have since been splitting their time between Tennessee and New York City, where his work is based.

Image zoom Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin MEGA

They’ve managed to keep their romance largely under wraps, though the two were spotted leaving their Manhattan apartment together earlier this month.

Image zoom Brendan McLoughlin Instagram/Miranda Lambert

She also showed off a rare photo of her spouse on Instagram last week in order to help find a home for rescue pups named Smoke and Bandit.

“I think he provides for her a state of [normalcy] that balances with her life before she became Miranda Lambert,” a music industry insider told PEOPLE after their wedding announcement.