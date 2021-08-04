Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Dances Shirtless in 'Tequila Does' Remix Video

Miranda Lambert is celebrating summer with a little help from her husband Brendan McLoughlin and her brother Luke Lambert.

On Tuesday, the country superstar, 37, debuted her music video for the Telemitry Remix to "Tequila Does," a track that originally appeared on her 2019 album Wildcard. While the song is all about Lambert's love for the liquor, she snuck some real-life romance into the project, too. The former NYPD officer, 29, made a cameo in a few scenes, along with the couple's family and friends.

McLoughlin showed off his abs in the new video, spraying his shirtless body with tanning oil on a dock by a lake when he's first spotted by his wife.

Miranda Lambert - Tequila Does

As Lambert sings, "I'd sure like to find a cowboy tonight to get me back in the saddle/but the boys around here drink domestic beer/they're all hat/no cattle," McLoughlin and a few other men — whom he identified as his brothers on Instagram — pop open bottles of beer and spray each other.

The star's spouse also made plenty of other appearances during the clip, dancing shirtless in a truck and pulling off an impressive backflip into a pool during the tequila-fueled party. The video closes with a sweet moment between the married couple, as Lambert and McLoughlin kiss in the middle of the crowd.

Opening up about the project on Instagram, the Grammy winner called the remix the first "of any song in my whole career."

"I knew it was right up my brother @lukelambert's alley so I sent it to him to see what he and his husband Marc thought. They loved it and that gave me the confidence to put it out there," she explained. "It's so much fun I thought why not invite my family and friends out to my farm and shoot a music video at my vintage trailer park?! It seemed perfect."

The star also thanked director Reid Long for his involvement in the project, "because he has filmed a lot of live stuff for us on the road and I knew it would feel a lot like that."

"Just capturing fun moments. I am so glad to have had my friends and family be part of it and we had a blast!" Lambert said.

Lambert's brother Luke added, "When Miranda played the remix for me and my husband Marc, we instantly loved it, so of course we jumped at the chance to bring our best friends to Nashville to be in the video. We had such a blast! By the end of the night, we forgot cameras were rolling. The tequila certainly helped!"

McLoughlin also shouted out his wife's latest video with photos from behind the scenes, posting a picture of himself and his brothers smiling shirtless on the dock, and another posing with Lambert.

"When your cowgirl ropes you in for another video you call in your brothers for backup," he joked in the caption.

The "Tequila Does" Telemitry Remix isn't McLoughlin's first rodeo in one of Lambert's music videos. Last year, Lambert tapped her husband to star in the video for "Settling Down," a romantic track about what to look for in a lasting relationship.

"I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it's kinda funny that my husband's my first one," Lambert told New York's Country 94.7 at the time. "I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free.' It was fun; he did such a great job... and our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It's at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville."