Miranda Lambert Sneaks Up on Husband Brendan McLoughlin as He Cooks Dinner Shirtless

Miranda Lambert‘s husband is heating up the kitchen!

The 36-year-old country star shared a video to Instagram on Friday, walking up to husband Brendan McLoughlin cooking her dinner.

“Happy 2020 y’all! This is our last Friday night off for a bit! Starting rehearsals for the #Wildcard tour with @codyjohnson and @lancomusic” she wrote in the caption for the clip, adding that this was her “House husband shirtless promo volume 4.”

In the video, McLoughlin sings along to some music as Lambert walks into the kitchen while recording. When he turns around and spots her after grabbing a spatula, he can’t help but start to laugh.

Lambert also couldn’t help but ogle over her husband’s fit physique, adding in the caption, “P.S. who looks like this after holidays in Texas? We ate a [s—] ton of Tex Mex. WTH?”

This isn’t the first time that Lambert has shared footage of McLoughlin performing household chores sans shirt.

Back in July, the “Little Red Wagon” singer posted a video of the New York Police Department officer doing laundry shirtless to promote her single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

“Come on, really?” McLoughlin said in the video when he realized he was being videotaped, but not before Lambert zoomed in on his six-pack.

“It All Comes Out In the Wash (board),” Lambert wrote in the caption for that video, teasing the drop of the single, which was released the following day.

While Lambert and McLoughlin are preparing to head off to tour, they recently spent the holidays in Texas, celebrating their first Christmas together as a married couple.

“Merry Texmas Y’all! 🎄❤️ ” Lambert captioned an Instagram post from the holiday’s sunny festivities, sharing multiple photos, including one of her and McLoughlin smiling in front of a body of water along with one of their adorable pups.

Earlier in December, Lambert and McLoughlin spent a “magical” weekend in Maui, Hawaii, for a songwriting festival before enjoying the holiday family time.

“Thank you @bmisongwriters festival for having us back this year. Maui is a magical place. Playing music here with great friends is a dream,” Lambert shared along with a series of photos from the trip on Instagram.

Lambert’s Wildcard tour launches on January 16 in Mississippi.