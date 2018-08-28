Miranda Lambert’s Ex Evan Felker Postpones Band's Shows Due to 'Inability to Pass a Kidney Stone'

The Turnpike Troubadours had to scrap their performance at the Fayetteville Roots Festival on Sunday after lead singer — and Miranda Lambert’s ex-boyfriend — Evan Felker was unable to take the stage because of severe pain caused by a kidney stone.

“Unfortunately due to a medical emergency Turnpike Troubadours will be unable to perform tonight at Fayetteville Roots Festival,” the band said in a statement shared to their Instagram on Sunday. “The band was present and prepared to play, but after evaluation it was advised that Evan Felker should not perform tonight due to pain associated with the inability to pass a kidney stone he has been struggling with since earlier in the week. We sincerely apologize to the fans and festival staff for this unfortunate situation.”

The news comes just days after the band’s publicist announced on Thursday that the Turnpike Troubadours had to cancel their final two appearances performing as the opening act on Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert’s Bandwagon tour due to “some serious family emergencies” that forced the band “to be close to home,” according to savingcountrymusic.com.

Turnpike Troubadours Hank Early, Evan Felker, RC Edwards, Gabriel Pearson, Kyle Nix and Ryan Engleman visit at SiriusXM Studios in October 2017 in New York City. Rob Kim/Getty

“We are disappointed, as well,” the band commented in reaction to a follower who felt “disappointed” about the string of canceled shows. “We sincerely appreciate all of you who are willing to see us through these things. When it rains, it pours.”

But fans are speculating there’s more to the story. After nearly six months of dating, Felker and Lambert, both 34, split in mid-August, around the same time the band announced several cancelled shows. The pair’s working relationship turned romantic when Turnpike Troubadours first opened for Miranda Lambert’s Livin’ Like Hippies tour in early February. They continued on to serve as openers for her Bandwagon tour.

Lambert revealed the two had parted ways during a recent interview with The Tennessean, when she admitted to being “happily single.”

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert said. “You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts.”