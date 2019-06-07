Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Blending Lives with Husband Brendan McLoughlin and Being a Stepmom

Miranda Lambert is embracing her new life as a wife and stepmom!

The country singer, who tied the knot with Brendan McLoughlin in January, recently opened up to Extra in honor of the CMA Fest and her annual MuttNation March about life as a newlywed and how the couple has managed to successfully blend their lives.

Their compatibility would come as a surprise to some, seeing that Lambert, 35, has been based in Nashville, while McLoughlin, 27, is a New York City police officer.

The city slicker cop is also a father and has a 7-month-old son from a previous relationship.

“We have the best of both worlds,” she told the outlet. “We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Though Lambert does not have human children of her own, as a self-described “crazy dog lady” she’s a mom to plenty of fur babies.

“I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey,” she told the outlet. “It’s great… My stepson is amazing.”

“[Brendan’s] a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full,” Lambert jokingly added. “I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.'”

The couple met in New York in November when Lambert and her band, the Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America. McLoughlin was assigned to the South Midtown Precinct, which includes Times Square, where the morning show is filmed.

In January, Lambert married the NYPD cop in a secret ceremony, only making her happy news public a month later.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” she wrote on Instagram Feb. 16. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. Me. #theone.”

They later made their red carpet debut at the 2019 ACM Awards in April, and have continued to split their time between Tennessee and New York City, where his work is based.

Lambert and McLoughlin have managed to keep their romance largely under wraps, though the two were spotted leaving their Manhattan apartment together in May.

She also showed off a rare photo of her spouse on Instagram last month in order to help find a home for rescue pups named Smoke and Bandit.

“I think he provides for her a state of [normalcy] that balances with her life before she became Miranda Lambert,” a music industry insider told PEOPLE after their wedding announcement.

Keeping their relationship private, however, has come with its own set of challenges.

Last week, Lambert’s rep confirmed that the couple was still going strong and that she had no intention of calling it quits on her four-month marriage after a tabloid story ran claiming otherwise.

“[The report] is completely made up. Not one iota is true,” the rep told PEOPLE. “They are happy and together!”