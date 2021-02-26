Miranda Lambert Is Elle King's Feisty Bridesmaid in Duo's Hilarious New Music Video for 'Drunk'

"I ultimately couldn't think of another person I'd rather come out singin' and swingin' with than the most badass chick I know: Miranda," King said

On Friday, Elle King and Miranda Lambert released the hilarious music video for their duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," which takes place at none other than King's trailer park wedding.

Laced with clips of the duo singing, King, 31, ties the knot with her real-life fiancé Dan Tooker as Lambert, 37, serves as one of the singer's bridesmaids.

Re-enacting the "We're in the bathroom gettin' tatted, there's a line out in the hall / Tryna be my sugar daddy, gettin' handsy in the stalls," Lambert grabs a man by the ear and pulls him out of the women's restroom. In another scene, Lambert pours booze in the fruit punch before everyone at the party goes wild.

In a press release, the two country stars talked about working with each other and releasing the song's silly video.

"The true story of this song sums up our wild friendship. Miranda is someone I have looked up to as a songwriter, musician, performer, and human being for a long time. So our tumbleweed snowball story of getting to know each other is the ultimate real deal kinda thing," King says. "Nobody revs me up, kicks my ass on stage, or treats me more like family than Miranda Lambert. Our rowdy reputations [precede] us, so who else could sing this song together beside us? "

"Crawling out of such a crazy year, still full of so many unknowns, I ultimately couldn't think of another person I'd rather come out singin' and swingin' with than the most badass chick I know: Miranda," she added.

Lambert echoed King's statements, saying they are "new friends but it really feels like we are old friends and I felt like that immediately when I met her at one of her shows."