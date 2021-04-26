“I remembered why I do this and why I missed y’all’s faces so damn much,” Miranda Lambert told concertgoers

Miranda Lambert Breaks Down in Tears During First Concert in More Than a Year amid COVID Pandemic

Miranda Lambert was overcome with emotion during her return to performing amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lambert, 37, took the stage at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, Texas, in front of a seated and socially distanced crowd for her first concert in more than a year.

The country singer shared a video on TikTok of herself crying on stage from happiness.

After hugging her bandmates, Lambert went on to perform "The House That Built Me."

"First show back in over a year. I missed y'all so much," she captioned the emotional moment.

Lambert performed at the venue on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and will take the stage again this upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

"No matter what I've ever done in my career and what I'm still gonna do, somehow I still feel most at home on a barstool under a neon sign. I walked in here, and I took a little tour around, and I just felt so at home," the Grammy winner told the crowd on Thursday night, according to Entertainment Tonight. "I remembered why I do this and why I missed y'all's faces so damn much."

Lambert is making quite the splash in the music scene in 2021.

Next month, the singer along with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall will release their album The Marfa Tapes, which was recorded in Marfa, Texas, over the course of a few years.

Lambert revealed at the start of the ongoing pandemic she took a considerable break from music before returning to Marfa in June to write more songs for the album.

"The first six months of 2020, I didn't write anything. I didn't do anything," she recently told Entertainment Weekly for their June issue. "I painted and cooked. Like everyone else, I ate too much and tried out all the wine and found all the places we had it hidden."

Lambert continued, "After about six months, I started to miss it so much I was like, 'I need to create. I don't feel like myself.' That's where Marfa came in. It was my burst of creativity."

"When you slow down that much, you're like, 'Wow. I was really going 100 miles an hour, not only physically but mentally.' It was nice to just check out," the "Bluebird" singer admitted. "It's the best job in the world, but it's such a weird job. I love to be on my farm and hang out with my friends and go camping. I don't consider myself an extrovert."