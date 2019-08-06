Miranda Lambert Has the Perfect Comeback to Troll Who Says Marriage to Brendan McLoughlin Won't Last

No one can mess with Miranda Lambert‘s man — or his fried chicken!

The country music belle had the perfect clap back for a fan who commented on a recent post that her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin “won’t last.”

On Sunday, Lambert, 35, shared a pair of videos of herself and McLoughlin, 28, enjoying an outdoor cookout, complete with some delicious-looking buttermilk fried chicken.

“‘I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs,'” Lambert said in the caption for the post, quoting lyrics from her new single, “Locomotive.”

The singer later joined fans in the comments section, and while some comments were lighthearted — one fan bet Lambert $1 million she wouldn’t reply, and she playfully said back, “I will if you give me a million dollars!” — another fan rudely commented that “it won’t last.”

While the commenter was referring to her marriage, the singer had the perfect clap back.

“Sure won’t!” Lambert jokingly replied, pretending they were talking about the fried food, “I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!”

Another fan commented on McLoughlin’s impressive cooking skills, saying, “My kinda man. Does he clean to [sic],” to which Lambert commented, “oh yeah!” Even more of a bonus: he also does (shirtless) laundry.

Lambert revealed that she and McLoughlin had tied the knot back in February, with a sweet Valentine’s Day post saying, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

After making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2019 ACM Awards in April, the pair have been spotted splitting their time in New York and Tennessee.

McLoughlin is currently on a leave of absence from his job as a New York Police Department officer, PEOPLE confirmed in July. While it’s currently unclear exactly why the Staten Island native is on leave, he could be gearing up to join his new wife on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, which kicks off in September.

The couple recently soaked up some sun in Lake Tahoe for “a few really cool days off!” according to Lambert’s Instagram.