Miranda Lambert Champions Carrie Underwood for CMA Entertainer of The Year: ‘Take it Home’

Miranda Lambert has cast her vote for CMA’s Entertainer of the Year!

The country music star, 35, took some time on Monday to campaign for her fellow female artist, Carrie Underwood, who was nominated by the Country Music Association for their 2019 Entertainer of the Year award.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram, Lambert shared a series of throwback photos of her and Underwood performing together and listed out all the reasons each nominee is worthy of the award — concluding, however, with why the “Southbound” singer deserves it above all.

“Its fall weather in Nashville! Sitting here on my porch, I realize with the chill in the air that it’s getting closer to Nov which means my birthday month and @CMAawards final voting time,” she began her post. “Entertainer Of The Year is the big one So I’m gonna share my two cents.”

Underwood, 36, is the only female nominee — going up against Keith Urban, Eric Church, Garth Brooks and Chris Stapleton for the award this year. Lambert first took the time to reflect on the talent of each male artist in her post.

“Keith- a friend and a hero of mine. He took me on tour in 2005. The first big tour I ever got to be part of,” Lambert recalled in her post. “He believed in me when I was a baby artist and I will be forever grateful.”

She continued with Brooks, writing “Garth – In Pieces. My first cassette tape I bought with my own money from doing chores. My first concert, Texas stadium 1993. The beginning of a twinkle in my eye. It was life changing.”

Lambert then went on to call Church “one of the best songwriters of all time” and claimed Stapleton has “the kind of voice & songwriting that makes you want to quit, and work harder. A sound that can’t be beat.”

After going through each male nominee, the “Gunpowder and Lead” singer finally came to Underwood, declaring her as the Entertainer of the Year before diving into her reasoning.

“Carrie- The Entertainer Of The Year. Because… Currently being on tour with all female artists, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the work that goes into what we do. The most amazing job in the world. But it ain’t for the faint of heart,” she explained. “@carrieunderwood is on an all female tour too. The Cry Pretty Tour 360. She put out her first single in 2005 and from then on country music was changed for good.”

“That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half. The Voice. The legs. The songs. The brand. The mom. The wife. The okie. The Jesus lover. The blonde bombshell that is Carrie,” she added. “She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better.”

Lambert concluded, “If you have never heard her sing ‘How Great Thou Art’ do yourself a favor and listen. I have her back in this picture and I’ll always have her back. So for the sake of sequins, spanx and spray tans, take it home! You Carrie the torch!”

This is the second time Underwood has been nominated for the award. She was first nominated in 2016, with the award ultimately going to Brooks that year. A female artist hasn’t taken home the award since Taylor Swift‘s win in 2011.

Underwood is also nominated for female vocalist of the year (going up against Lambert, among others) and album of the year for Cry Pretty. She returns as the host of the 2019 CMA Awards, joined by guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

The show will air Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.