The couple wed in secret in January 2019 at the country star's farm near Nashville, Tennessee

Miranda Lambert Has Fun in the Sun on Third Wedding Anniversary with 'Sunshine' Brendan McLoughlin

There's nothing better than love and a little bit of sun!

Miranda Lambert shared a series of photos from a recent beach getaway with husband Brendan McLoughlin in honor of their third wedding anniversary, which the couple celebrated last week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine," she captioned the photo carousel on Instagram, ending the post by hashtagging "3years" with a ring emoji beside it.

In the photos, the singer, 38, is on a beach with the former NYPD officer, 30, as she kisses him on the cheek and they smile for selfies. Lambert also shared a shirtless photo of her husband on the beach, followed by one of herself in a pink dress as she enjoys a glass of wine.

Lambert wed McLoughlin in secret in January 2019 at her farm near Nashville, Tennessee.

"I feel like I've been through enough in my life to know what I don't want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up," she told PEOPLE in October 2019.

In November, the couple stepped out at the 2021 CMA Awards red carpet as Lambert celebrated her 38th birthday in all-black ensembles.

At the time, McLoughlin shared a sweet tribute for the "most amazing wife."

"This world became such a better place with you in it," McLoughlin captioned a carousel of photos of the country queen. "You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can't be heard and most important of all, you're the most amazing wife day in and day out. I hope today brings you as much joy as you bring to me daily."

Meanwhile, in August, the country star debuted her music video for the Telemitry Remix to "Tequila Does," a track that originally appeared on her 2019 album Wildcard. In the video, McLoughlin made a cameo in a few scenes and showed off his abs.

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Lambert Says Husband Brendan McLoughlin Is a 'Trouper' Ahead of ACMs: 'He's a Great Date'

"I think it was really good," Lambert said of McLoughlin, whom she met just months before marrying.