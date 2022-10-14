Miranda Lambert Says She's 'So Happy to Celebrate' Husband Brendan McLoughlin on His Birthday

"A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals, fitness, sunshine, home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me," Lambert wrote in the birthday tribute

By
Published on October 14, 2022 05:50 PM
Miranda Lambert Wishes Husband Brendan McLoughlin a Happy Birthday
Photo: Miranda Lambert/instagram

Miranda Lambert is celebrating another year by husband Brendan McLoughlin's side on his birthday.

On Friday, the country music star marked McLoughlin's 31st birthday on social media with a sweet tribute post.

"Happy birthday to my 💙 @brendanjmcloughlin ! So happy to celebrate the man with the biggest heart and biggest smile," she wrote on Instagram beside a series of photos of the retired NYPD officer.

She continued, "A lover of all things food, cooking, golf, animals, fitness, sunshine, home, adventure, travel, friends, family and me. I love you so much! #31"

McLoughlin later commented on the post with two red hearts.

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old singer wrapped up the first couple weeks of her Las Vegas residency, and McLoughin celebrated her homecoming with a home-cooked meal.

Lambert proudly posted an Instagram reel that showed off their Italian cuisine, which they also fed to their pups in an adorable portion of the clip.

The footage, which was set to Dean Martin's "That's Amore," ended with a selfie of the couple holding glasses of wine before digging in.

"We made it back from Vegas feeling both fulfilled and tuckered out from being gone a month," she captioned the post. "Ain't no welcome home like some homemade happiness by @brendanjmcloughlin . 💙#luckylady."

The three-time Grammy winner added, "Also I just deleted my post to try to make a reels! I think I did it. Trying to keep up! 😎 (mutts eating pasta should be a thing… lady and the tramp movie! anyone? )."

The "If I Was a Cowboy" singer is no stranger to showing off McLoughlin on social media, and she isn't afraid to post snaps where his abs are on full display.

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Lambert Has Fun in the Sun on Third Wedding Anniversary with 'Sunshine' Brendan McLoughlin

"I tell him, 'If you got blessed with all of that, then don't rob the world. I'm a songwriter, so I put out music. You look like that, so you should have your photo taken!' " Lambert told PEOPLE of her husband in June.

Lambert and McLoughlin wed in 2019 after a whirlwind, three-month romance. Their life together has grounded the star.

"I take myself way too seriously, and I think I've really calmed down, getting out of my head and stuff, because he's so full of joy," Lambert said of McLoughlin, adding that her favorite thing about her partner is "his smile. It's one of those contagious ones."

