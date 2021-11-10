Miranda Lambert's Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrates Her Birthday with Tribute and 'Some Bday Bacon!'

"This world became such a better place with you in it," McLoughlin wrote

Happy Birthday, Miranda!

On Wednesday, Miranda Lambert celebrated her 38th trip around the sun — and her husband Brendan McLoughlin had the sweetest tribute for the "most amazing wife."

Sharing a carousel of photos of the country songstress, McLoughlin wrote, "This world became such a better place with you in it."

He continued, "You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can't be heard and most important of all, you're the most amazing wife day in and day out. I hope today brings you as much joy as you bring to me daily."

Among the photos was one of the couple, a picture of Lambert posing with two of their dogs and a silly shot of her holding two biscuits in front of her eyes during breakfast.

He ended his post by writing, "Happiest of birthdays @mirandalambert ❤️❤️ I love you 🥳🥳."

Lambert slid into the comments, thanking her husband for making her breakfast in the morning.

"I love you my sweet husband! ❤️thanks for making be[sic] breakfast this morning!" she wrote. "Love me some bday bacon." (On her Instagram, she shared photos of her farm animals and their pets, writing, "Got happy bday wishes from all my babies this morning.")

Lambert might celebrate big Wednesday night if she ends up taking home the prize for entertainer of the year award on Wednesday's CMA Awards. The singer — who'll perform her track "If I Was a Cowboy" — is also nominated for female vocalist of the year. With her nominations, she became the third most-nominated artist in CMA history with 58 total.

For her 37th birthday last year, McLoughlin shared a list of reasons why he loves his wife. (Lambert and McLoughlin secretly tied the knot in January 2019.)

"You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met," he wrote "The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there's one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are."

He added, "No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know."

And last month, the couple celebrated his 30th birthday.