Miranda Lambert Moved to Tears After Bringing Little Girl Onstage to Sing: 'You Inspired Us All'

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Remi Miranda Lambert / Twitter

Miranda Lambert was midway through her show at the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, over the weekend when she noticed a face in the crowd. It belonged to an 8-year-old little girl named Remi.

“I need to meet her,” the “Vice” singer announced from the stage, according to a video Lambert later shared to Twitter. “This little girl has stolen my heart all night long and I just want to meet her up close and personal.”

Once onstage, Remi announced her name and age, and revealed that she was from Kansas City — nearly 200 miles away from the concert. Remi was in tears as Lambert, 35, asked if she’d like to duet on “All Kinds of Kinds.” Then it was Lambert’s turn to get teary as the pair joined hands and voices before a roaring crowd.

“Thanks for the magic,” Lambert captioned the video of the sweet moment. “Speaking of magic, this girl Remi stole my

Image zoom

. Sometimes there is a face in the crowd that captivates you. Thanks for the tears, smiles & for being who you are. You inspired us all. I’ll never forget you.”

Weekend 6. IL, MO, KS. Thanks for the magic. Speaking of magic, this girl Remi stole my ❤️. Sometimes there is a face in the crowd that captivates you. Thanks for the tears, smiles & for being who you are. You inspired us all. I’ll never forget you. #roadsidebarsandpinkguitars pic.twitter.com/FbefUvE2Yo — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 27, 2019

Remi’s mother also shared memories of the duet on Twitter, and included a message of gratitude to Lambert herself.

Thank you all for boosting Remi’s confidence tonight. She was born with nerve damage on the side of her face which makes her have a crooked smile. Thank you for showing her it’s beautiful to be different. @mirandalambert @GwenSebastian @PistolAnnies @ElleKingMusic @AshleyMcBryde pic.twitter.com/eE1XgQKRuC — Chelsea (@Daisydukers6) October 27, 2019

“Thank you all for boosting Remi’s confidence tonight,” her mom wrote. “She was born with nerve damage on the side of her face which makes her have a crooked smile. Thank you for showing her it’s beautiful to be different.”

The country star recently opened up in a profile with The New York Times, in which she revealed that she has Pistol Annies bandmates Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley to thank for setting her up with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

“I met my husband doing press for the Pistol Annies record, this time last year,” Lambert explained to the outlet. “Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show.”

“My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone,” she continued. “They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me.”

It wasn’t just the Pistol Annies who were in on the surprise — Lambert’s security guard also knew about the set-up.

“My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, ‘He’s here. And he’s pretty,'” she said with a laugh.

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and the Pistol Annies Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Just two months after meeting McLoughlin, 28, on Good Morning America in November, the pair tied the knot.

In February, Lambert revealed that she and McLoughlin had gotten married the month prior, making the announcement in a candid Valentine’s Day post saying, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

McLoughlin, an officer with the New York Police Department, is currently on a leave of absence from his job, a representative with the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information previously told PEOPLE.

His decision to take some time away from the NYPD came just before Lambert kicked off the fall leg of her tour in September, which he has proudly joined his wife for.

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Besides touring, the couple has also been splitting their time between New York City and Nashville, with the country superstar previously telling Extra that they have “the best of both worlds.”

“We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget [McLoughlin’s 11-month-old son from a previous relationship], then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life,” she told the outlet. “I’m enjoying the balance.”

She likes the anonymity the city offers her as well, telling the Times, “When people recognize you here, they don’t make a big deal. ‘Oh. Hey. You’re Miranda Lambert. Like your music. Bye.'”

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin John Shearer/Getty Images

Lambert hasn’t been shy to rave about her man either, most recently telling the crowd in Atlantic City during her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour that despite singing a “sad” country song, she’s found happiness in her life.

“Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband — from Staten Island, by the way!” she told the audience, who cheered as McLoughlin stood off to the side, watching his wife perform.

Her union with McLoughlin is Lambert’s second marriage. She was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton before they split in 2015 — and subsequently dated musicians Anderson East and Evan Felker before meeting McLoughlin.