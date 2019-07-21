Miranda Lambert Poses in a Bikini with Shirtless Husband Brendan McLoughlin on Vacation

Image zoom (L-R) Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert/Instagram

Nothing like a little rest and relaxation!

Miranda Lambert shared a trio of photos over the weekend from her recent trip to Lake Tahoe, where she was accompanied by several friends, as well as her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

The two cozied up to one another in one of the images, enjoying a sunny day on the lake.

The country star, 35, wore a flower print bikini in the snapshot, as well as a Lake Tahoe hat, while her husband was shirtless, opting for a pair of blue swim trunks.

“Lake Tahoe,” she captioned the snaps, which also showcased the area’s beautiful views.

“A great show and a few really cool days off!” she continued, referencing the concert she played on Thursday at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena, adding the hashtags “lake life” and “road family.“

Days earlier, PEOPLE confirmed that McLoughlin, a 28-year-old Staten Island native, has taken a leave of absence from the New York Police Department.

“Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence,” a representative with the NYPD’s Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information told PEOPLE.

Though the NYPD could not discuss specifics of McLoughlin’s situation, officers can take leaves for various reasons, many of which are personal in nature.

His leave of absence comes just two months before Lambert is expected to kick off her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour in September. It is currently unclear if McLoughlin plans to tag along.

The couple first met in New York in November when Lambert and her band, the Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America. At the time, McLoughlin was assigned to the South Midtown Precinct, which includes Times Square, where the morning show is filmed.

The pair secretly tied the knot in January and since then have been splitting their time between New York City and Nashville.

“We have the best of both worlds,” Lambert told Extra recently of their blended lives. “We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget [McLoughin’s 8-month-old son from a previous relationship], then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

Earlier this week, Lambert joked that her husband was perfect “house husband” material in a saucy video that showed him doing laundry shirtless.

“Come on, really?” McLoughlin said in the clip as he realized Lambert was videotaping him, but not before the musician zoomed in on the NYPD officer’s six-pack.