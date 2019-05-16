He can ride in her little red wagon any day!

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin were seen leaving their Manhattan apartment together on Thursday.

Lambert, 35, and McLoughlin, 27, were both dressed casually with the country star in black leggings, denim jacket and bright pink hat while the NYPD police officer was in a light pink T-shirt and jeans.

Thursday marks exactly four months since Lambert surprised fans with the announcement that the couple had secretly tied the knot in the winter following a whirlwind romance after meeting in November. Lambert revealed the union over Valentine’s Day weekend.

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Lambert wrote on Instagram on Feb. 16. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone”

The singer and McLoughlin split their time between Tennessee and the Big Apple, where his work is based.

Though they tend to lay low, the newlyweds, who previously made their red carpet debut at the ACM Awards, were all smiles while spending time together in the Big Apple in late April.

“Miranda truly is happier than ever,” a friend of Lambert previously told PEOPLE exclusively in February of the star’s relationship.

“I think he provides for her a state of [normalcy] that balances with her life before she became Miranda Lambert,” a source said separately.

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton, but the two divorced in 2015. She went on to date musician Anderson East and Turnpike Troubadours lead singer Evan Felker, whom she split from last August before meeting McLoughlin, who welcomed a son in early November.

This fall, the two-time Grammy winner will kick off a reboot of her 2010 Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour along with Maren Morris, Elle King, Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Ashley McBryde.