Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's Relationship Timeline

From meeting on the set of Good Morning America to their surprise wedding three months later, here’s a breakdown of Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin’s whirlwind romance

After a little less than three months of dating, country music superstar Miranda Lambert surprised everyone with news of her marriage to police officer Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019.

The couple met in November 2018, when Lambert performed on ABC's Good Morning America, where McLoughlin was working security. The two quietly dated and kept their marriage under wraps until Lambert revealed the nuptials in a Valentine's Day post.

"I feel like I've been through enough in my life to know what I don't want, so when I know what I do want, I snatch it right up," the singer later told PEOPLE of their whirlwind romance.

Brendan Mcloughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

From being set up by the country star's bandmates to their blended family, here is a look at Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's relationship.

November 2, 2018: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin meet on the set of Good Morning America

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert pose for photos outside a pub on October 30, 2019 in New York City Credit: Jackson Lee/GC Images

Lambert and McLoughlin met on the set of Good Morning America in New York City, where she performed with her band, the Pistol Annies. McLoughlin, an officer with the New York Police Department at the time, was doing security for the show when Lambert's bandmates decided to play matchmaker.

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," the country songstress revealed in a New York Times profile. "They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me."

Lambert's security guard was also aware of the set-up.

"My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty,' " she said with a laugh.

When asked by PEOPLE if the romance was love at first sight, Lambert responded, "I guess so. If that's a thing." She joked, "I have eight dogs and had love at first sight with them, too. Must be easier than I thought!"

January 26, 2019: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin get married

Miranda Lambert and Brendan Mcloughlin Credit: Miranda Lambert Instagram

Almost three months after their initial encounter, Lambert and McLoughlin tied the knot on a farm outside Nashville. But the couple didn't make the news public until three weeks later when Lambert announced the nuptials on social media.

"In honor of Valentine's day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" the "House That Built Me" singer announced via Twitter and Instagram on February 16. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for … Me."

The Grammy winner spoke to PEOPLE about her decision to remain mum about her new marriage.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," said Lambert, who was previously married to fellow country singer Blake Shelton for 10 years before they called it quits in 2015. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

April 2019: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin make their red carpet debut

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin at the 2019 ACM Awards Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin at the 2019 ACM Awards | Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Lambert and McLoughlin walked their first red carpet as a couple at the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas. The star wore a form-fitting lime green gown for the occasion, and her husband was styled in a black classic tailored suit.

It was a memorable night for Lambert as she performed a solo medley and later joined George Strait as part of an "ACM Flashbacks" series honoring classic country songs.

June 2019: Miranda Lambert opens up about Brendan McLoughlin's son

McLoughlin has a young son named Landon from a previous relationship. As Lambert did press for the CMA Fest and her annual MuttNation March, she spoke to Extra about their life as newlyweds and blending their families.

"We have the best of both worlds," she shared. "We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I'm enjoying the balance."

Lambert is also a longtime animal advocate who has rescued several dogs, cats and horses. McLoughlin and Landon have fit in seamlessly with her fur babies.

"I'm loving that whole phase, and I've raised a million dogs, so I feel like I've got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey," Lambert told Extra. "It's great… My stepson is amazing."

She added, "[Brendan's] a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn't have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full. I was like, 'Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.' "

June 2019: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin support Luke Lambert at Pride celebrations

Miranda Lamber, Luke Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin celebrate Pride Credit: Miranda Lambert Instagram

The "Little Red Wagon" singer attended N.Y.C.'s LGBTQ celebrations in June 2019 with McLoughlin to support her brother Luke Lambert and his husband, Marc. Lambert called it "one of the happiest days" and said she got emotional when her brother granted her permission to post about the occasion for her over four million Instagram followers to see.

"We both cried because it was such a big moment," Lambert told Pride Source. "I see now, talking about it, why it's a big moment for other people, because it was a big moment for us too."

She added: "I'm just glad that he was okay with that, and we could share that moment and be supportive of each other no matter what we're doing or who we are."

The siblings grew up in conservative Lindale, Texas, which she has acknowledged was "not the best" in terms of acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

"I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn," she told GLAAD in an interview. Lambert "always" calls her brother and his husband when she isn't sure what to say.

"I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love," she added. "Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years."

July 2019: Miranda Lambert jokes about her surprise marriage to Brendan McLoughlin

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert attend the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Lambert returned to work after a long hiatus in July 2019. It was the first time she had taken an extended break in nearly two decades, and during that respite, she met and married McLoughlin. She joked about the whirlwind romance to Chicago radio station US99.

"They're not going to let me have eight months off ever again because I get married and do weird s—," she said jokingly.

"I had the longest break I've ever had in 17 years," Lambert added.

August 26, 2019: Miranda Lambert shows off a shirtless Brendan McLoughlin in a cheeky social media post

Lambert is not shy about showing off her man. While promoting her new single with fellow country singer Maren Morris, "Way Too Pretty for Prison," Lambert posted a video of a shirtless McLoughlin. In the short clip, the New Yorker is seen tending to the lawn with a weed eater. McLoughlin chuckled as he noticed his wife recording.

"'Way Too Pretty For Prison' w/ @marenmorris out now! Speaking of pretty...house husband shirtless promo volume 2. #lawnhavemercy #thatgrasstho #livinonthehedge #loveisallweedneed #ihadto," she wrote alongside the video.

As her caption indicated, it's not the first time Lambert has shared her husband's chiseled abs on Instagram.

Before releasing the single "It All Comes Out In The Wash" in July, she caught a shirtless McLoughlin off guard as he filled a washing machine while doing laundry.

"Come on, really?" McLoughlin said as Lambert zoomed in on his six-pack.

"It All Comes Out In the Wash (board)'. Tomorrow 6am ET#putthatsuckeronspin 💙😂🙋‍♀️👏😜" she wrote, adding, "House husband shirtless promo vol 1. #NYPD #ihadto #hotcop #NEWSONG #yourewelcome."

September 2019: Miranda Lambert credits Brendan McLoughlin with bringing joy back to her life

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

During the Atlantic City stop of her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour, Lambert opened up to the crowd about McLoughlin's role in bringing joy back to her life. As she sang a stripped-down version of the heartbreaking "Tin Man," the singer shared that she was now in a better place.

"Lucky for me, I'm not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband — from Staten Island, by the way!"

She added, "So even though I'm not sad anymore thanks to Brendan my husband, I still love a sad country song with all my heart, so I'm going to sing a sad one if you want to get sad with me."

December 25, 2019: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Credit: Miranda Lambert Instagram

The pair spent their first Christmas together as a married couple in Lambert's home state of Texas. In one of three photos posted to Instagram, Lambert and McLoughlin joined her brother Luke and his husband Marc, all dressed in plaid.

"Merry Texmas Y'all! ?❤️ #soPLAIDtobehome #famdamnly#furbabies #70andsunny #warmwishes☀️ #pineywoods" she captioned the post.

In another shot, the couple posed with an adorable pup on a deck with the woods and a body of water in the background. The final snap is a collage of the two and multiple photos of their pets.

January 26, 2020: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Lambert and McLoughlin celebrated their first year of marriage in January 2020. The country star shared a photo from their wedding day, showing the couple strolling hand in hand in Nashville.

"1 year ❤️. I'm so happy to walk through this life with you," Lambert star wrote.

"Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you," she added with the hashtag "Mrs. McLoughlin."

March 2020: Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin retires from the NYPD

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin on stage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

After taking a leave of absence from the New York Police Department in early 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that McLoughlin officially retired in February 2020. A representative from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner Public Information told PEOPLE, "His current duty status is retired."

His retirement freed up time for the couple to enjoy one of their shared interests.

"My husband is very open and happy to travel and could be ready to go anywhere in 15 minutes," Lambert told PEOPLE. "I love that. Kind of met a kindred spirit there."

October 2020: Brendan McLoughlin appears in Miranda Lambert's music video for "Settling Down"

When she was ready to shoot the music video for her 2019 song "Settling Down," Lambert didn't have to look too far to cast her love interest. The country crooner and McLoughlin star in the music video, which shows Lambert watching her husband fish from a dock as she sips wine and writes in a journal in one frame. Other scenes show the couple cuddling in a hammock and dancing in a field. Lambert also frolics with a shirtless McLoughlin while preparing a meal before the video ends with a suited-up McLoughlin gently kissing his wife's forehead.

Lambert told New York's Country 94.7 that it was the first time she ever included a significant other in one of her music videos.

"I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest, and so it's kinda funny that my husband's my first one," she told the radio station. "I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free.' It was fun; he did such a great job ... and our little dog is in it, and our ponies. It's at my magical-happy place an hour away from Nashville."

November 10, 2020: Brendan McLoughlin shows Miranda Lambert some love on her 37th birthday

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Credit: Brendan McLoughlin Instagram

As Lambert celebrated another turn around the sun, her husband expressed his appreciation for the country star in a post.

"Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife," McLoughlin captioned the tribute alongside various photos of Lambert. "Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met."

"The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all," McLoughlin added. "You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there's one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday. @mirandalambert 🥰🙏🏽🎂."

January 26, 2021: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin celebrate their second wedding anniversary

Lambert and McLoughlin sent sweet shoutouts to each other on their second wedding anniversary. The singer shared a photo on her Instagram feed from her "Settling Down" music video, which featured her husband.

"2 years hitched!! ❤️ @brendanjmcloughlin," Lambert wrote along with the hashtag #anniversary.

McLoughlin made a post of his own, sharing a snap of Lambert in the kitchen wearing an apron with the words, "Grab your balls. It's canning season."

"Happy anniversary to this amazing woman," he captioned the photo.

March 2021: Brendan McLoughlin congratulates Miranda Lambert on her Grammy win

Lambert took home the best country album trophy at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. The win, her third overall, was for her album Wildcard. McLoughlin escorted his wife up to the stage to accept the award and later congratulated her on Instagram.

"I could not be more proud of this wonderful woman I get to call my wife," McLoughlin wrote alongside three photos of the couple from the ceremony.

"Last night you continue to show the world how being true to yourself rewards you," he added. "Watching this album go from being just a thought to celebrating your Grammy victory was magical. I cannot wait to be a part of the future magic you create."

Lambert also celebrated her big night on Instagram, with a shoutout to her "date."

"Oh what a night! 💫🌟It was a different kind of Grammy's this year but I'm so happy we were able to celebrate music in a big way!" she captioned the post. "I'm beyond thankful to be part of our Nashville family. Got to see some friends in person and toast a few on facetime. 💖 And y'all …. my date….🔥❤️Thank you to everyone for believing in 'Wildcard' 💙🐦 it means the world to me."

October 14, 2021: Miranda Lambert sends birthday wishes to Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Credit: Miranda Lambert Instagram

Lambert and McLoughlin got all dressed up to celebrate his 30th birthday on Oct. 14, 2021. In a collection of photos shared to Lambert's Instagram account, the singer wore a patchwork dress with her signature cowboy boots, and the former NYPD officer wore jeans and a blue plaid blazer with elbow patches.

"Gussied up to celebrate this dream boat today! Happy 30th Birthday @brendanjmcloughlin I love you so much ❤️," she captioned the post. "I'm so thankful to have you in my life. Cheers to the next 30 years! #30 #HappyBirthday."

Lambert also gifted her man a new appliance for the kitchen.

"P.S. I might have gotten him the @kitchenaidusa for both of us! Thanks in advance hunny for all the yummy you use this thing for! 🙋‍♀️🤠🍪🎂🍝," she wrote. A short boomerang of McLoughlin embracing his mixer was included in the series of photos.

January 26, 2022: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin mark their third wedding anniversary

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Credit: Miranda Lambert Instagram

Lambert and McLoughlin enjoyed a beach getaway as they celebrated their third wedding anniversary. The singer posted a carousel of photos showing her and her husband throughout the brief vacation. In one snap, Lambert is clad in a black-and-white bikini while kissing McLoughlin on the cheek. In another, she nurses a glass of wine while wearing a flowy dress and oversized sunglasses.

"Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine. ☀️❤️ #3years💍," she captioned the series of pictures.

March 2022: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Ireland

Lambert and McLoughlin shared selfies on Instagram as they commemorated St. Patrick's Day from Dublin, Ireland. In the photos, the smiling pair are huddled close to each other while Lambert holds a Guinness glass.

"Happy St. Patrick's day from the Mcloughlin's! 🍀💖#homeland #Ireland," Lambert captioned her post.

McLoughlin also shared the photo, adding, "Happy St. Patrick's Day from the homeland with @mirandalambert ☘️☘️"

June 2022: Miranda Lambert says she is the happiest she's ever been with Brendan McLoughlin

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Lambert opened up about her marriage to McLoughlin and her "wild ride" to finding happiness both professionally and personally.

"Finding happiness and being at peace with yourself, it's a long journey, but I've really gotten to a great place," she said.

She discussed her whirlwind path to love and establishing a healthy work-life balance while also acknowledging that she wouldn't be who she is "without the hard stuff" she endured.

"When I turned 30, I started to take life in a new direction and really start to understand myself a little better," she said. "And going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself better. When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, 'I have to spend some time with me, learn who I am and what I want.' I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband."

Her mother, Beverly June Lambert, spoke on how happy her daughter has become in recent years as well, adding that McLoughlin is a big part of it.

"One look at her tells that story," the country star's mother said. "She is comfortable and confident, and it shows. Brendan is a good example of a partner. He walks beside her, not beneath or above her. Navigating a new marriage, a pandemic, touring, career changes, family health crises, etc. isn't easy. But there they are just killin' it."

Lambert also touched on how she wants to be "open about how happy" her and McLoughlin are.