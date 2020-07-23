Miranda Lambert Calls 'Surviving a Pandemic' with Brendan McLoughlin a 'Good Test' of Marriage

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot in secret in January 2019 at a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee

Miranda Lambert is relishing her quality time with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the country star, 36, has been self-quarantining with McLoughlin, whom she wed in secret in January 2019.

Speaking with New York's Country 94.7, Lambert said, "If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we're good, you know? It's a good test."

Before the lockdown, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

"The first month I had a lot of fun. Well, not fun but I was like, 'Okay, we're off. We'll probably be back on the road in a couple of months,' " the "Bluebird" singer recalled.

"I cooked too much and ate way too much, and then I had to roll that back a little bit. There's stuff to do, it's just the adjusting of not knowing when I'm going to work again... it's uneasy," she added.

Lambert rescheduled the remaining dates of her Wildcard tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her last two U.S. dates were pushed back to October.

In March, the star shared an update on how she and her husband were doing amid the pandemic, posting about how the pair was staying busy at her Nashville farm. "For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home," she said. "Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof."

During her downtime, Lambert has enjoyed working on the farm, virtual happy hours with her friends, writing new songs, and hanging out with her husband, who retired from the NYPD after taking a leave of absence and now works with the singer's security team.

In addition, Lambert and McLoughlin drove across the country in their new RV. "I've been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I've only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I've been," she wrote on Instagram in May.

Calling her husband "the most amazing travel companion," she also said, "Just because I can't travel and play shows doesn't mean I can't travel and make music."

Lambert previously told PEOPLE about how she and McLoughlin enjoy hitting the road together. "My husband is very open and happy to travel and could be ready to go anywhere in 15 minutes," she said in November 2019. "I love that. Kind of met a kindred spirit there."