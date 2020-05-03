"I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes," said Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert Calls Husband Brendan McLoughlin the 'Most Amazing Travel Companion' as They Get New RV

Oh, the places they’ll go!

Although Miranda Lambert’s Wildcard tour is on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, she and husband Brendan McLoughlin may have some solo travels in their future. The country star, 36, revealed over the weekend that she and her husband have added another member to their family: a brand-new RV.

“When people ask me questions about all the traveling I’ve done, my answer is pretty much the same every time. ‘I’ve been everywhere, but I haven’t seen much of anything,’ ” Lambert wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the pair smiling in front of their new purchase. “I’ve been touring for 19 years and most times we just roll in, play our show, and roll to the next town. I’ve only gotten to spend some real time in a few of the places I’ve been.”

However, after spending so much time together at home in Nashville, which the country superstar called a “much-needed break and time to nest,” she came to a realization. “Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music. I have the most amazing travel companion, my husband, and we decided to add a family member.”

In fact, Lambert’s new vehicle is already such an important part of the couple’s life that they’ve even given it a nickname “Y’all Meet ‘The Sheriff,’ ” she wrote, before explaining why purchasing the RV, which even includes a shower, was a little out of her comfort zone.

“I’ve been a vintage trailer collector for years and this is my very first new one. I’m letting go of a few vintage to make room for adventure in this silver gem!” Lambert continued. “ I don’t like change but I’m learning to embrace it.”

Although it’s unclear exactly what the future holds, for now, Lambert says she and her husband will “be pulling this rig all over the country.”

“I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes,’ she added, including the hashtags “highway vagabonds” and “livin like hippies.”

Giving her followers a window into how the pair have been navigating this difficult time, in March, Lambert shared that although her anxiety was “still through the roof,” the pair were managing to stay busy.

“Brendan and I have been cooking, cleaning, working out (some virtual classes but not enough @b.w.fitness @willowpilatesstudio 😬) spending time with dogs and horses and just being together quietly,” the singer wrote. “Well besides the country music constantly coming through the speakers.”

However, she added that both she and the retired NYPD officer were missing their loved ones. “We miss our road family, New York family and I dang sure miss my Texas fam,” she wrote.

Lambert has been open in the past about how she and her husband are two peas in a pod when it comes to hitting the road.

“My husband is very open and happy to travel and could be ready to go anywhere in 15 minutes,” she told PEOPLE last year. “I love that. Kind of met a kindred spirit there.”