Miranda Lambert Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary with Brendan McLoughlin: 'I'm So Happy'

Happy wedding anniversary, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin!

The couple, who announced their union in February 2019, celebrated their first year of marriage on Sunday.

“1 year ❤️. I’m so happy to walk through this life with you,” the country superstar, 36, wrote in a touching social media tribute, which she shared alongside a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand on their wedding day.

“Thank you Brendan for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. I love you,” she added, including the hashtag “Mrs. McLoughlin.”

Lambert’s message came just hours before the Grammy Awards. The singer is nominated for two of the night’s awards this time around: best country song for “It All Comes Out In the Wash” as well as best country album with her band, the Pistol Annies.

The singer, who kicked off her Wildcard tour this month, previously told PEOPLE she fell fast and hard for McLoughlin, whom she met outside of Good Morning America in November 2018 while visiting the show to promote new music with the Pistol Annies.

“I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up,” she said.

Lambert also shared that her native New Yorker husband, who is a New York Police Department officer, has opened her “eyes to a whole new world” with city living.

“My husband is very open and happy to travel and could be ready to go anywhere in 15 minutes,” she said of McLoughlin, who joined her on her “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars” tour this past fall while taking leave from the police force.

“I love that. Kind of met a kindred spirit there,” Lambert added.

Three months after meeting McLoughlin, Lambert revealed on social media that they had tied the knot in secret on Jan. 26 at a farm just outside of Nashville.

As for why they chose to keep their happy day under wraps, she said the decision was a no-brainer, especially after the scrutiny her love life has received over the years. “I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce,” Lambert said of her previous marriage to ex-husband Blake Shelton, which lasted from 2011-2015. “I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

The pair marked their first holiday season in December, sharing smiley photos from their Christmas celebrations in Texas with her brother Luke.

Shelton and girlfriend of four years Gwen Stefani are set to perform their new duet “Nobody But You” off his latest album Fully Loaded: God’s Country during the Grammy Awards.