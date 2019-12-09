Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Enjoy Weekend in 'Magical' Maui: 'A Dream'

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin are living the dream.

The country singer, 36, hit the stage at the 2019 Maui Songwriters Festival presented by Broadcast Music, Inc. on Friday in Hawaii. Afterwards, the couple enjoyed their time on the island. Lambert shared sweet photos from their tropical weekend on her Instagram.

“Thank you @bmi songwriters festival for having us back this year,” she captioned the photos. “Maui is a magical place. Playing music here with great friends is a dream.”

“Headed home for family time!” she continued.

In the photos, the couple are seen smiling and holding each other in front of gorgeous island views. In one picture, Lambert and McLoughlin were seen grinning as they posed in front of waterfalls wearing colorful tops. In another, the two were snapped in front of palm trees and the sunset. The singer also shared photos from her performance along with a photo of herself standing in front of a shop named Alice in Hulaland. She also shared a photo of herself rehearsing for her performance with others.

RELATED: The Cutest Photos of Miranda Lambert and New Husband Brendan McLoughlin

The star and her husband secretly tied the knot in January, three months after they met outside of Good Morning America where McLoughlin was on duty as an NYPD officer. After sharing exclusive wedding photos with PEOPLE, Lambert announced the news of her private nuptials with an Instagram post she posted in February writing, “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!”

Though some have been skeptical of the couple’s whirlwind romance, Lambert told PEOPLE that they are happy as can be. “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up,” she said.

The singer has opened about her new-found love in some of her music. “I didn’t leave it all behind on this record,” she said of her song “Wildcard.” “But I definitely celebrated joy a lot more than I have before.”

“With me, what you see is what you get. I’m the same person whether on a stage or sitting on a saddle,” she added.

Lambert, who has won two Grammy awards, sometimes wonders why people find her so compelling. “I’m literally so normal,” she said. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘Why are y’all so interested?’ What I do for a living is interesting, but as a person I like to go to Target and meander around and eat popcorn. I’m thankful, but I’m never going to get used to the public eye in that way.”

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert/Instagram

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Blending Lives with Husband Brendan McLoughlin and Being a Stepmom

The country star knows a thing or two about the challenges of being in the limelight, especially after going through a high-profile divorce from her ex-husband Blake Shelton. The two — who were married for four years — were together from 2006 to 2015. After dealing with a very public break up and a few more to follow, Lambert made sure to handle her new relationship differently.

“I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public,” Lambert told PEOPLE. “So was my divorce. I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could.”

After meeting her new husband in November of last year, Lambert learned to let go of some of her hard shell.

“I’ve got this hard exterior, a chip-on-my-shoulder, Texas-kind of personality, but I’m also a softy and I love love,” she said. “When somebody just wants to have a real conversation with you, and get to know the person that you are … and then there’s this wild part of them but also a really loyal, loving part … you just know. You know?”

During the pair’s intimate January wedding, there were no bridesmaids or groomsmen. “That was my moment and his,” the songstress says of their low-key ceremony on a farm. “It’s one of those lessons I’m learning, to take some things for myself. I’m glad we had a moment to really bond and get close before the chaos started.”

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert/Instagram

One month later when the newlyweds were spotted in New York City wearing wedding rings, Lambert confirmed the news on social media. “To pull him into that world, I was like, ‘I’m sorry, this might be a shock,'” she revealed.

Parts of McLoughlin’s personal life, including the fact that he had recently fathered a baby boy and ended a previous engagement shortly before meeting Lambert, made news as well. “He just takes it like a champ,” she said.

“He’s better at it than I am,” she added. “It gets on my nerves when everyone’s so worried about your personal life all the time. I’m like, ‘Well, if you could just spend some of that time talking about my actual art, that would be great.'”

Despite its challenges, Lambert says the couple have learned how to cope with the attention.

“If we’re in the press in a negative way, we just have to go, ‘It’s me and you and we know what we are and who we are, so we don’t have to worry about that noise,'” Lambert said.