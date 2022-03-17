Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate St. Patrick's Day from His 'Homeland' of Ireland

It's the luck of the McLoughlins!

Miranda Lambert was touring Dublin this week, making it easy to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with husband Brendan McLoughlin on Thursday in Ireland.

Both Lambert, 38, and McLoughlin, 30, shared selfies from their trip, smiling and holding their Guinness beers.

"Happy St. Patrick's day from the Mcloughlin's! 🍀💖#homeland #Ireland," Lambert — who was just crowned ACM entertainer of the year earlier this month — wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, McLoughlin wrote on his account, "Happy St. Patrick's Day from the homeland with @mirandalambert ☘️☘️"

In February, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary from a beach location.

"Spent a few days in the sun with my sunshine," she captioned the photo carousel on Instagram, ending the post by hashtagging "3years" with a ring emoji beside it.

Lambert wed McLoughlin in secret in January 2019 at her farm near Nashville, Tennessee.

"I feel like I've been through enough in my life to know what I don't want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up," she told PEOPLE in October 2019.

In November, the couple stepped out at the 2021 CMA Awards red carpet as Lambert celebrated her 38th birthday in all-black ensembles.

At the time, McLoughlin shared a sweet tribute for the "most amazing wife," who recently announced her forthcoming album Palomino, which is set for release on April 29.

"This world became such a better place with you in it," McLoughlin captioned a carousel of photos of the country queen. "You are a light for those in the dark, a voice for the ones who can't be heard and most important of all, you're the most amazing wife day in and day out. I hope today brings you as much joy as you bring to me daily."

In August, Lambert debuted her music video for the Telemitry Remix to "Tequila Does," a track that originally appeared on her 2019 album Wildcard.

While the song is all about Lambert's love for the liquor, she snuck some real-life romance into the project, too.