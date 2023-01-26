Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary: 'A Lifetime to Go'

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are celebrating four years of wedded bliss!

The country star, 39, marked her anniversary with McLoughlin, 31, on Thursday with a series of photos featuring the couple posing together while on vacation.

"Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin 💍💕Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y'all are welcome for the last two pics) 😍🤠," she captioned the post, referencing a pair of shirtless photos she snuck in.

McLoughlin, meanwhile, shared some snaps that featured the happy couple drinking cocktails on a beach and Lambert modeling a sombrero.

"4 years down and a lifetime to go. Happy anniversary @mirandalambert ❤️❤️," he captioned the post.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" signer and McLoughlin, a retired NYPD cop, secretly tied the knot in January 2019 at a farm outside Nashville, and later shared news of their nuptials with the world that Valentine's Day.

The pair first met outside Good Morning America three months earlier, where Lambert was promoting new music with her group Pistol Annies and McLoughlin was doing security for the show.

Later that year, the country star explained to PEOPLE why the couple initially decided to keep their marriage under wraps.

"I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce," Lambert said of her previous marriage to Blake Shelton, which lasted from 2011-2015. "I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

Lambert is currently up for four awards at the upcoming Grammy Awards, including best country album and best country song.