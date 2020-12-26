Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate Christmas Together

Miranda Lambert is happy to spend Christmas with her husband Brendan McLoughlin by her side.

On Friday, the country singer, 37, shared a sweet photo of her and McLoughlin, 29, celebrating the special day together with their many pets. "Merry Christmas y’all! ❤️ Thelma, Louise, Jessi, Bellamy, Delta, Cher, Tequila, Macaroni, Gibson, Leiani, Sophie, Titan, Ellie, Adriana, Sugar Pie & the chickens in Coop De Ville! @brendanjmcloughlin," she wrote on Instagram.

This marks their second Christmas together as a married couple. They secretly tied the knot last January.

The couple's celebration comes one month after Lambert earned three Grammy nominations. She scored three nods in total. Wildcard is up for a best country album and her track "Bluebird" just might snag the awards for best country song and best country solo performance.

In November, McLoughlin showered Lambert with love on social media in honor of her birthday.

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin | Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

"Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife," he captioned a photo series of Lambert. "Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met."

McLoughlin continued, "The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all. You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there's one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday. @mirandalambert 🥰🙏🏽🎂."

In October, Lambert debuted the music video for her 2019 track "Settling Down," which featured McLoughlin. He is the first beau to ever be included in one of her music visuals.

Chatting with New York’s Country 94.7 ahead of the video's release, Lambert said, "I've never had a video in 18 years in the business with a love interest. It's kinda funny that my husband is my first one."

"I'm like, 'You're cute, you're here, and you're free.' It was fun. He did such a great job ... and our little dog is in it, and our ponies." she added. "It's at my magical, happy place [which is] an hour away from Nashville."