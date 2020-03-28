Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Just Being Together Quietly' amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert/Instagram; Getty Images

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are leaning on each other as they navigate this difficult time.

Giving her followers an update on how she and her husband are doing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country superstar, 36, admitted on Friday that while her anxiety is “still through the roof,” the pair are staying busy at her Nashville farm.

“I haven’t really known what to say on social media during all this. I’m not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be,” Lambert wrote on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos that showed the pair spending time at home together with their animals.

“Tuesday of this week is when I finally realized I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home,” she added. “Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the sate [sic] of the world right now is still through the roof.”

With all of her free time, Lambert has also gotten a chance to do more around the farm, have some “virtual happy hours” with her friends, write some new songs, and of course, hang out with her husband, who recently retired from the NYPD after taking a leave of absence.

“Brendan and I have been cooking, cleaning, working out (some virtual classes but not enough @b.w.fitness @willowpilatesstudio 😬) spending time with dogs and horses and just being together quietly,” the singer wrote. “Well besides the country music constantly coming through the speakers.”

RELATED: How Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin

Although life on the farm is not without its small developments, there’s a lot the couple is missing these days.

“Today I spent most of the day thanking Jesus that the sun was out. The baby chicks are about to move into their new coop and that’s about all the news we have around here for the time being,” she wrote. “We miss our road family, New York family and I dang sure miss my Texas fam. My soul sister @apes_1983 just had her first baby yesterday, baby Finn, and we only get to see him through a screen for now. I wish I was there in person. Soon enough good Lord willin.”

Lambert went on to share that on Friday, a little piece of home arrived for her in the mail: a care package from her parents, filled with wine, fresh salsa, BBQ sauce and a special note.

“Sending love from home. love mom and dad (be safe),” the note read. “I do feel safe now knowing that even though they are over 600 miles away I’m connected to all of them. Sending light to all the first responders and health care workers. Stay home. Call home”

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Talks Splitting Time Between Nashville and Her ‘Whole New World’ in New York City

Next month, Lambert will also be taking part in the Academy of Country Music’s new special, ACM Presents: Our Country, which was announced after the annual award show was postponed to Sept. 16 due to the spread of the virus.

The two-hour special will also feature at-home acoustic performances by Luke Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Lambert’s ex-husband Blake Shelton is also slated to perform a duet with longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.