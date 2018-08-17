Miranda Lambert's Boyfriend Evan Felker Finalizes Divorce from Estranged Wife Staci: Source

It’s officially over between Evan Felker and his estranged wife Staci Nelson.

A source confirms to PEOPLE the Turnpike Troubadours frontman finalized his divorce from Nelson earlier this week. “Staci feels free and relieved,” says the source about the end of the marriage.

A day before Felker joined Miranda Lambert on her latest tour last month, Nelson announced she was ready for a fresh start. The new couple also were photographed publicly for the first time holding hands after a date night in New York City ahead of their show at the Jones Beach Theater.

“Said what I needed to say to those I needed to see it and archived the last post, because it doesn’t make me happy or serve me any longer. #moving forward #selfcare #smilingagain #ranchy,” Nelson — who previously accused her husband of “ghosting” her after he and Lambert, both 34, struck up a romance earlier this year — wrote on Instagram in July.

Evan Felker and Staci Nelson Staci Nelson/Instagram

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Opens Up to Long Island Audience About Putting Her ‘Sad’ Feelings into Music

In April, sources told PEOPLE Felker blindsided Nelson with his sudden divorce filing in mid-February just days after Felker and “Tin Man” singer headed on the road together for three concert dates.

Reps for Felker and Lambert have not commented on their relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Lambert Dating Turnpike Troubadours Singer Evan Felker After Anderson East Split

Last month, Lambert got candid in a rare interview with HITS Daily Double about heartbreak — and breaking hearts — while discussing her emotional album The Weight of These Wings.

“I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed,” she said. “That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts.”

Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker Jason Merritt/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty

RELATED: Everything to Know About Miranda Lambert’s New Musician Boyfriend Evan Felker

“I can’t do or be that anymore, or it’ll drive me crazy. I won’t be good anymore,” she continued. “I felt, maybe, a different kind of fear than any other record. It was really my life’s work and my life’s story. But there was also relief, I was thankful to let the music do what the music does — and to allow myself that.”