Estranged Wife of Miranda Lambert's Boyfriend Is 'Moving On' as Couple Steps Out Publicly

One day before Evan Felker joined Miranda Lambert on tour, the Turnpike Troubadours singer’s estranged wife Staci Nelson announced she’s ready for a fresh start.

“Said what I needed to say to those I needed to see it and archived the last post, because it doesn’t make me happy or serve me any longer. #moving forward #selfcare #smilingagain #ranchy,” Nelson — who previously accused her husband of “ghosting” her after he and Lambert, both 34, struck up a romance earlier this year — wrote on Instagram.

On Thursday, the new couple hit the same stage at the Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York one day after they were photographed holding hands. Before she performed, the Grammy winner shared an Instagram Story of Felker’s band opening the show for her.

In April, sources told PEOPLE Felker blindsided Nelson with his sudden divorce filing in mid-February just days after Felker and “Tin Man” singer headed on the road together for three concert dates.

Reps for Felker and Lambert have not commented on their relationship.

Last month, Lambert got candid in a rare interview with HITS Daily Double about heartbreak — and breaking hearts — while discussing her emotional album The Weight of These Wings.

“I am who I am. I am honest about being flawed,” she said. “That’s all I can be, you know? I cuss. I drink. I get divorced and get my heart broken. I break hearts.”

“I can’t do or be that anymore, or it’ll drive me crazy. I won’t be good anymore,” she continued. “I felt, maybe, a different kind of fear than any other record. It was really my life’s work and my life’s story. But there was also relief, I was thankful to let the music do what the music does — and to allow myself that.”