Miranda Lambert Transforms into a Bluebird in New Music Video

Miranda Lambert can’t be caged.

On Friday, the singer released the new music video for her song “Bluebird,” the second radio single from her seventh studio album Wildcard, in which she can be seen decked out in blue feathers as she sings to a sophisticated crowd from inside a giant birdcage. By the end, though, she sets herself free.

“Bluebird is special,” Lambert, 36, said in a “Story Behind the Song” video posted to her YouTube in November. “It kind of makes me go inward a little bit and think about the lyrics. It’s got a darkness, but it’s also hopeful … Life is going to give you lemons, period. If there wasn’t problems then we wouldn’t appreciate the great days, but going through those things and overcoming problems — whatever they are — makes us strong and appreciate the sun.”

“It’s a song like I’ve never written before, and I’m so proud to be a part of it,” she continued. “Since I wrote it, I’ve been seeing bluebirds everywhere. The bluebirds had always been there — I have a farm — but I never saw them like I see them now. It reminds me to open my eyes to what’s around me. Now, seeing a bluebird sitting on a branch means so much more to me. I see a little piece of hope there, sitting with wings, and it’s a reminder. I think this is one of those songs where every person takes what they need to from it.”

In the “Bluebird” video, Lambert also shows off her Queen of Hearts tattoo, which she told PEOPLE in October was inspired by the place she’s at in life now.

“It represents a lot of things in my life,” Lambert said of her ink. “I was going from one phase of life to a new one and starting to take care of me and not worry about what was around me. It’s about making sure I know that I’m the queen of my own heart,” she said, adding, “I love it.”

Last month, Lambert talked about how “Bluebird” is a departure from her recurrent themes during an hour-long Q&A at Country Radio Seminar.

“I haven’t had a lot of songs in my catalog about hope,” she said. “I guess I’m mostly sad, sometimes mad, and here and there maybe a love song … I love singing [‘Bluebird’] every night.”

Image zoom Miranda Lambert Courtesy RCA Nashville/Vanner Records

Lambert’s Wildcard — which was released in November — is currently nominated for album of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, where she’s also nominated for female artist of the year and music event of the year for “Fooled Around and Fell In Love” with Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack. Earlier this week, the ACM Awards announced their decision to postpone the annual show (originally scheduled for April 5) until September due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Amid the outbreak, Lambert has been spending time at home with husband Brendan McLoughlin, who retired from the New York Police Department earlier this month. In videos posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, she could be seen asking McLoughlin, 28, “What day is it? Saturday? I don’t know,” as they’re likely practicing social distancing.

