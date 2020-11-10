Brendan McLoughlin Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Miranda Lambert: 'So Proud to Call You My Wife'

"The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you," Brendan McLoughlin said on Instagram

Brendan McLoughlin is showering his wife Miranda Lambert with love on her birthday.

On Tuesday, McLoughlin, 29, shared a sweet tribute to Lambert on Instagram in honor of the country star's 37th birthday.

"Would love to just wish a happy birthday to my amazing wife," McLoughlin began his caption alongside a series of photos of Lambert. "Not only am I thankful, but I am so proud to be able to call you my wife. You are the most genuine and caring person I truly have ever met."

"The amount of rescue dogs we have says it all," McLoughlin added. "You go above and beyond to make sure those around you are always happy. The list is endless of all the reasons why I love you, but there's one that holds a special place. It is how you stay true to who you are. No matter what hurdles life has thrown in the way, you have always stayed true to your heart and that says more than you will ever know. I love you and I hope you have such an amazing birthday. @mirandalambert 🥰🙏🏽🎂."

Lambert and McLoughlin secretly tied the knot in January 2019. She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

In July, the "Bluebird" singer talked about spending time indoors with McLoughlin amid the coronavirus pandemic. "If newlyweds can survive a pandemic then I think we're good, you know? It's a good test," she told New York's Country 94.7.

The following month, Lambert told PEOPLE that she had been taking a break from writing and "spending a lot of time outside with my family and animals on the farm."

"[It] has become our home away from home," she said then. "I've been touring for 18 years and have been all over, but have rarely spent real time in those places. So that is what we've been doing! One of my favorite parts of 'glamping' is cooking with Brendan over a campfire with our cast iron pans. It is delicious!"

McLoughlin is a former officer with NYPD. He has since retired from the police department and joined Lambert's security team.