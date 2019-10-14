Miranda Lambert Shares Birthday Post for Brendan McLoughlin: 'The Man That Puts Stars in My Eyes'  

Miranda Lambert is starstruck for her husband Brendan McLoughlin!

The country music superstar, 35, took some time to wish McLoughlin a happy birthday on Monday morning by sharing a sweet black and white photo of the couple.

“Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes. 😍💥🌟❤️#foreverandeveramen,” she lovingly captioned the post. She and McLoughlin celebrated the night before with a cozy fire and wine in their backyard, according to her Instagram Story.

Just last month, the “Tin Man” singer opened up to fans about her relationship with the New York City police officer while performing in Atlantic City during her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour. Lambert told the crowd that despite singing a “sad” country song, she’s found happiness in her life.

“Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband — from Staten Island, by the way!” she told the audience, who cheered as McLoughlin stood off to the side, watching his wife perform.

The proud husband has joined Lambert for much of her tour, even helping her out with some “pre-show problems” — when the singer couldn’t put her boots on because her pants were too tight.

“I will help you put your boots on if you can grab them,” McLoughlin teased in a video of Lambert trying to reach her shoes without ripping her pants. He ultimately did his best to help, playfully shoving Lambert’s feet into her boots as both burst into laughter.

Lambert revealed back in February that she and McLoughlin had tied the knot the month before, making the announcement in a candid Valentine’s Day post saying, “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

The couple met in New York last November when Lambert and her band, the Pistol Annies, performed on Good Morning America.

Her union with McLoughlin is Lambert’s second marriage. She was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton, before they split in 2015 — and subsequently dated musicians Anderson East and Evan Felker before meeting McLoughlin.

The couple has been splitting their time between New York City and Nashville, with Lambert previously telling Extra that they have “the best of both worlds.”

“We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget [McLoughlin’s 9-month-old son from a previous relationship], then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life,” she told the outlet. “I’m enjoying the balance.”