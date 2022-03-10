Miranda Lambert Announces New Album Palomino, Featuring 'Some Cool Characters and Great Stories'

Miranda Lambert also released the song "Strange" ahead of Palomino, which is out April 29

The country star has announced a new album called Palomino, which is set for release on April 29.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lambert, 38, paired the announcement with the release of the new track "Strange," as well as an accompanying video.

"The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career," the singer said in a statement. "Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time, let's go out to the country and see what happens. The first one we wrote was 'Tourist' and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn't travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y'all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories."

The 15-track record includes a cover of Mick Jagger's "Wandering Spirit," as well as a collaboration with the B-52s called "Music City Queen." The lyrical content will explore "the world and the people in it, seeking beauty and adventure all around," according to a press release.

RELATED VIDEO: Miranda Lambert Has Fun in the Sun on Third Wedding Anniversary with 'Sunshine' Brendan McLoughlin

Of getting the B-52s on board, Lambert said hearing them Zoom in to record their part "gives me so much joy."

"I missed their Zoom 'cause I was on a plane, but to Zoom the B-52s into your record? Yes please," she said.

The Grammy-winning "Bluebird" singer released the collaborative album The Marfa Tapes last year with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, but Palomino is her first solo album since Wildcard in 2019.

Miranda Lambert Credit: Vanner Records/RCA Records

Of the new song "Strange," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that it was written with Hemby and Dick at her farm in 2020.

"We were talking about all the strangeness going on in the world at the time," she said. "So we kind of wrote it towards addressing some heavy things, but mostly we want people to take away from this song to be lighter on their feet and take a breath and play a song and do a dance and maybe fly somewhere fun, just kind of escape from a reality that isn't too good."

She added: "I hope people love this song, and I think we really brought it to life on the record. When I hear it, it makes me feel good and it has such a sing-along chorus. So I hope y'all feel good."