Miranda Lambert on Learning to Be an Ally for the LGBTQ+ Community: 'There Is Change in the Air'

Miranda Lambert is learning how to be an ally.

In a recent interview with GLAAD, the singer, 37, opened up about using her platform to support the LGBTQ+ community and advocate for queer representation in country music.

"I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn," she said, adding that she "always" calls her brother Luke Lambert and his husband Marc when she isn't sure what to say.

"I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love," she said. "Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years."

Miranda and Luke grew up in conservative Lindale, Texas, during a time she has previously characterized as "not the best" when it came to acceptance of the LGBTQ community. Now that she's gained such a massive following, Miranda said it's important she use it to spread love.

Most recently, Miranda recruited Luke and Marc to appear alongside some friends — and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin — in her latest music video for the single "Tequila Does."

"I feel like as a country artist I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them, and it makes me so happy!" she told GLAAD. "All kinds of kinds were in this video! It makes me really proud and humble."

Of her brother, she added: "We have come a long way from him struggling and figuring that out to now being in this video with me. It's been a really cool sibling bonding for us, and for our family. It's not an easy road all of the time, so this whole process of being with Luke and all of his friends, they come to my shows and they teach me a lot."

While she knows that her industry still has a ways to go, Miranda said that she's feeling "a shift" as Nashville becomes a more accepting place for LGBTQ+ artists.

"It is very cool to me that there is change in the air and that these people are being so brave to say 'this is who I am,' " she said. "It is just being people who they are and if you love their music, you love who they are."

Miranda has previously been open about her support for her brother and the rest of the LGBTQ+ community. In 2019, after attending New York City's LGBTQ celebrations with her brother and their husbands, she recalled to Pride Source that she got emotional when Luke gave permission to post photos from the event for her nearly 4 million Instagram followers to see.

"We both cried because it was such a big moment," she said. "I see now, talking about it, why it's a big moment for other people, because it was a big moment for us too."