Mike Ryan Steps Into the Circle — Go Behind-the-Scenes of His Grand Old Opry Debut

The rising country star took the stage at the legendary Nashville institution on Nov. 8, weeks after releasing his latest album Longcut 

By Mike Ryan
Published on November 22, 2022 06:35 PM
Mike Ryan
Courtesy Mike Ryan

Ahead of my Opry debut, I stopped by WSM Radio where I talked with Charlie Mattos and Bill Cody about my new album Longcut. They played my single "Die Runnin'" and the title track "Longcut" live on the radio. We had a lot of fun talkin' about country music, growing up in Texas and my Opry debut.

Mike Ryan
Courtesy Mike Ryan

Making my Opry debut was really special. To be part of this great history and to follow some of the greats in great country music is a dream come true. When I arrived, I had my own reserved parking spot with my name on it, and I felt completely welcomed. It was surreal to stand at the artist entrance, and it was only the beginning of an incredible night.

Mike Ryan
Courtesy Mike Ryan

Signed some guitars at the Opry!

Mike Ryan
Courtesy Mike Ryan

My sons MJ, 6, and Myles, 3, were the ones that initially surprised me with the news of my Opry debut. When they told me, I was in the studio working on a project and MJ and Myles came in with a box of tissues. My manager had rehearsed with them what to say, but when it came down to it, they got stage fright. So for a couple minutes, they didn't say anything but giggle. Finally, MJ told me that I was going to make my debut at the Opry and then I understood why they brought a box of tissues. To have my kids involved in the moment was really special and is something I'll never forget.

Mike Ryan
Courtesy Mike Ryan

I was excited to join an incredible lineup of artists on the same night as my debut. The Opry gifted me an awesome Hatch Show Print poster with my name on it and the lineup that included Maggie Rose, Lee Brice, Bryan White and more.

Mike Ryan
Courtesy Mike Ryan

We dropped in for rehearsal with the Opry band prior to our performance. Getting to rehearse with the band was so seamless. It was such an honor to play with them. They are all such a talented group of people and pros at what they do. They picked up the songs really quickly.

Mike Ryan
Courtesy Mike Ryan

Backstage I met Maggie Rose and we had a nice chat and got to hang out for a few minutes. She is so talented and is the sweetest person.

Mike Ryan
Courtesy Mike Ryan

Right before my official debut, I was able to step out into the legendary circle and take a minute. There's a whole stage out there, but there's one special spot where the greats all stand, and to be able to soak that in was really special.

Mike Ryan
Courtesy Mike Ryan

Walking down the hall getting ready to make my Opry debut — it was all about to happen!

Mike Ryan
Chris Hollo/Grand Old Opry

Performing on stage at the Opry was incredible. My family and my two sons were in the audience and it was hard not to get emotional. It was an honor to be included and I am truly grateful to be a part of the tradition. What a night!

