It had been exactly a decade since Mike Gossin had heard from his former Gloriana bandmate Cheyenne Kimball — that is, until his phone rang earlier this year.

"It was a number that I didn't recognize," remembers Gossin, 37, during a recent interview with PEOPLE. "As soon as I heard her voice, I had goosebumps. I didn't know if this was some sort of divine intervention or what."

"One day I just felt compelled to reach out to him," Kimball, 32, adds in a separate interview with PEOPLE. "We spoke for hours and caught each other up on literally everything in our lives."

The somewhat eerie piece of this reunion between the two band members — who played a crucial part in the success of country group Gloriana, starting in 2009 — was the fact that just the night before Kimball called, Gossin says he had a dream about her.

"I had a dream that I was in a large theater playing my own solo show, and I looked to my right, and there she was," remembers the North Carolina native. "I introduced her, and she came out on the stage to join me to play."

Mike Gossin. Robby Klein

Soon after he woke up from the dream, Gossin went into his recording studio and started writing the song "Let's Ride," premiering exclusively on PEOPLE. And then, Kimball called. After a lengthy conversation and a few short days, Gossin headed to Kimball's house with veteran engineer Mark Dobson by his side to record the song that would now include a new verse written by Kimball herself.

"I had been out of the music business for a long time, and I hadn't written a song in years," reflects Kimball, who made the decision to leave Gloriana in the summer of 2011, shortly after the release of their top 40 hit "Wanna Take You Home." "I was extremely nervous [to start writing again], but I figured I had nothing to lose. I absolutely loved the song, so I went for it."

"We showed up at her house and there were big hugs and lots of tears," adds Gossin, who both co-wrote and produced "Let's Ride," which serves as the follow-up to his debut solo release "Marry You." "When we first heard our voices together again, it was indescribable. I don't have the words for it. It was just amazing."

Cheyenne Kimball and Mike Gossin.

"Let's Ride" marks the first time the former Gloriana bandmates have sung together since the days of hits such as "Wild at Heart" and "How Far Do You Wanna Go?" And sonically, "Let's Ride" certainly will take fans back to those days of luscious harmonies and sweet songs that came to an end in 2016, when Gloriana permanently broke up.

"Cheyanne and I always had a chemistry that is hard to explain sometimes in music," continues Gossin. "It's almost like an energy — the way she plays, the way she sings, the way that I play and the way I sing. We have also had very similar things happen in both of our lives on a non-music side that we really connect on too, both spiritually and as friends and so forth. There's definitely a strong bond there."

And while Gossin says he's excited for longtime Gloriana fans to hear him and Kimball reunite again vocally on the new music, he is even more excited for a new generation of fans to hear it too.

"They may not know our previous stuff that [Gloriana] has done," says Gossin, who is planning to release his all-encompassing solo project next year. "To me, that is just as exciting because there's a little bit of a challenge there. We have something to prove again."

"I am getting to make art with my best friend again and share it with the world," adds Kimball. "I feel extremely blessed that Mike helped me find my way back to music. I can't wait to see what is next."