Midland to Host Podcast Set It Straight Exploring Country Music's Myths and Legends

Garth Brooks will be interviewed on the Amazon Music original podcast's first episode Aug. 25

Midland: Country stars and podcast hosts!

Country trio Midland will be hosting their own Amazon Music original podcast titled Set It Straight: Myths and Legends starting Aug. 25, with the group members diving into country music's myths and legends and featuring interviews with top-notch country stars. (PEOPLE has an exclusive listen to the podcast's trailer.)

"Set It Straight: Myths and Legends is a chance for us to dive into the fascinating folklore and fables in and around country music and gives us an excuse to hang and informally chat with some of our biggest musical and artistic heroes," the group's frontman Mark Wystrach said in a press release.

Among those expected to appear on the podcast are the likes of Garth Brooks, Martina McBride, Darius Rucker and Wynonna Judd.

"This is a real-life country Cinderella story: Martina McBride went from selling merch for Garth Brooks to opening for Garth Brooks seemingly overnight. Is it true?" bassist Cameron Duddy said. "We had to talk to the legend herself to find out."

The podcast's first episode will delve into what actually happened at the 1996 Fan Fair during Brooks' marathon meet-and-greet. (The country star allegedly signed autographs for 23 hours straight.)

Set It Straight Set It Straight | Credit: Amazon Music